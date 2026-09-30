Houston Texans Transactions (9-30-2026)

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Chris Braswell
|DE
|6-3
|255
|24
|3
|Alabama
The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Aaron Graves
|DT
|6-5
|295
|23
|R
|Iowa
|Caleb Johnson
|LB
|6-2
|227
|28
|6
|Houston Christian
|Treyvhon Saunders
|WR
|5-9
|190
|22
|R
|Colgate
The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|DT
|6-3
|280
|32
|11
|Florida State
The Houston Texans have released the following player:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Experience
|College
|Bryce Oliver
|WR
|6-1
|214
|26
|3
|Youngstown State