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Houston Texans Transactions (9-30-2026)

Sep 30, 2026 at 10:45 AM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
roster moves

The Houston Texans have signed the following player to the active roster from the practice squad:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Chris BraswellDE6-3255243Alabama

The Houston Texans have signed the following players to the practice squad:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Aaron GravesDT6-529523RIowa
Caleb JohnsonLB6-2227286Houston Christian
Treyvhon SaundersWR5-919022RColgate

The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Mario Edwards Jr.DT6-32803211Florida State

The Houston Texans have released the following player:

NamePositionHeightWeightAgeExperienceCollege
Bryce OliverWR6-1214263Youngstown State

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