Houston Texans unveil Fan First Deals to elevate gameday experience for fans

Aug 08, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 season.

"We're excited to unveil an innovative approach to concessions pricing this season," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. "In a world of increasing costs, we chose to decrease the price of select items on gameday. Based on conversations with our fans and insights from our analytics team, we identified the four most-ordered items and adjusted their pricing."

Fan First Deals offer a total average of a 20% decrease in the prices of the following items. Price reflected below is pre-tax.

Table inside Article
Concession Item2021 Menu Price2022 Menu Price% Price Decrease
All beef hot dog$5.49$3.75-31.7%
Crispy chicken tender basket$10.09$7.75-23.2%
20 oz. Coca-Cola cup soda$4.79$3.75-21.7%
16 oz. domestic beer$8.69$7.95-8.5%

As part of Fan First Deals, the Texans will continue to offer $2 12 oz. water, $5 12 oz. domestic draft beer and $2.50 12 oz. domestic beer outside NRG Stadium. Visit here for more information.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.

news

Houston Texans announce 2022 home game themes

The Houston Texans today are announcing the themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.

news

Houston Texans unveil new Battle Red helmet to be worn during 2022 Season

Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new helmet when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.

news

Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2022 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

Team to host eight practices free and open to all fans including Back Together Saturday on July 30.

news

Romeo Crennel announces retirement

After 50 years of coaching, including 39 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday.

news

Houston Texans Donate $400,000 to Robb School Memorial Fund

Houston Texans players and staff to "Wear Orange" on Friday, June 3 for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

news

Houston Texans Announce 2022 Schedule

The Houston Texans will kick off their 2022 schedule by ­­­hosting the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11.

news

Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Partnership

The Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom.

news

Houston Texans invite fans to the 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite

For the first time, the Houston Texans will host the event at Miller Outdoor Theatre as new players are picked.

news

Dr. James E. Muntz named Outstanding NFL Team Physician of the year

NFL Physicians Society applauds Dr. James E. Muntz for receiving the Jerry "Hawk" Rhea Award.

news

Houston Texans Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced their 2022 coaching staff today.

Advertising