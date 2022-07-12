Houston Texans unveil new Battle Red helmet to be worn during 2022 Season

Jul 12, 2022 at 09:41 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans today unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the 2022 Season. Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new helmet when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.

Texans fans will get their first look at the new Battle Red helmet when players wear them during Training Camp practice on Back Together Saturday on July 30.

"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans President Greg Grissom said. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of Training Camp is on the horizon and we're excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon."

Since the team's inception, the Texans have exclusively worn Deep Steel Blue helmets. Last season, the NFL announced that teams would be permitted to wear a second helmet in 2022. The updated policy allows teams to wear an alternate color helmet to pair with throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms. The glossy red helmet will be paired with the team's Battle Red jerseys and white pants. It will also feature a blue facemask.

Battle Red Helmets will be available for fans to purchase this fall. Click here to watch a preview of the new helmet. For Houston Texans ticket information, visit HoustonTexans.com/Tickets or call 832-667-2002.

📸 | Houston Texans Battle Red Helmet

Texans fans will get their first look at the new Battle Red helmet when players wear them during Training Camp practice on Back Together Saturday on July 30. See it on gameday.

