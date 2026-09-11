Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills | Texans Roundup

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One of the Texans' biggest offseason additions was running back David Montgomery, who was acquired via trade from the Detroit Lions. Since entering the NFL in 2019, Montgomery has established himself as one of the league's most productive and consistent running backs, ranking among the NFL's top 10 in rushing yards (6,115, 7th), rushing touchdowns (59, 4th) scrimmage yards (8,005, 4th) and seasons with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards (6, t-3rd).

Montgomery is one of three running backs since 2019 to rush for at least 700 yards in seven consecutive seasons, joining Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.