Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills | Texans Roundup

Welcome to Texans Roundup, your weekly look at the numbers, trends and milestones shaping the Houston Texans' upcoming matchup. From team rankings and player accomplishments to notable streaks and league-wide context, Texans Roundup highlights the stats and storylines to know before kickoff.
MATCHUP INFORMATION
The Houston Texans open the 2026 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium, marking the first season opener at home under Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. The Texans enter the season riding a nine-game regular season winning streak, dating back to last season. A victory against Buffalo would give the Texans 10 consecutive regular season wins, marking the longest regular season winning streak in franchise history.
The matchup features two teams that met last season, with the Texans earning a 23-19 victory over the Bills in Week 12 (Nov. 20, 2025). The defense recorded 8.0 sacks which tied the single-game franchise record and is the most times Bills QB Josh Allen has been sacked in a single game in his eight-year career. Houston holds an 8-5 regular season record in the all-time series, including five consecutive regular season wins at home.
GET TO KNOW D-MO
One of the Texans' biggest offseason additions was running back David Montgomery, who was acquired via trade from the Detroit Lions. Since entering the NFL in 2019, Montgomery has established himself as one of the league's most productive and consistent running backs, ranking among the NFL's top 10 in rushing yards (6,115, 7th), rushing touchdowns (59, 4th) scrimmage yards (8,005, 4th) and seasons with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards (6, t-3rd).
Montgomery is one of three running backs since 2019 to rush for at least 700 yards in seven consecutive seasons, joining Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.
With one rushing touchdown on Sunday, Montgomery would become the fourth running back in the NFL to record 60 rushing touchdowns since 2019 (Jonathan Taylor, Josh Joacbs and Derrick Henry).
COLLINS CLOSING IN ON FRANCHISE LEADERS
Wide receiver Nico Collins continues his climb up the Texans record books entering his sixth NFL season.
Collins currently has 24 career receiving touchdowns, tied with Will Fuller V and Kevin Walter for fourth-most in franchise history. One receiving touchdown against Buffalo would move Collins into sole possession of fourth place.
RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS - FRANCHISE ALL-TIME LEADERS
|Rank
|Player
|Receiving TDs
|1
|WR Andre Johnson
|64
|2
|WR DeAndre Hopkins
|54
|3
|TE Owen Daniels
|29
|4
|WR Will Fuller V
|24
|WR Kevin Walter
|24
|WR Nico Collins
|24
The Texans' longest tenured receiver is also approaching additional franchise milestones. Collins is 270 receiving yards away from third place in team history and needs 37 receptions to move into fourth place on the franchise's all-time reception list.
RECEPTIONS - ALL-TIME FRANCHISE LEADERS
|Rank
|Player
|Receiving Yards
|1
|WR Andre Johnson
|13,597
|2
|WR DeAndre Hopkins
|8,602
|3
|TE Owen Daniels
|4,617
|4
|WR Nico Collins
|4,347
|5
|WR Kevin Walter
|4,083
RECEIVING YARDS - ALL-TIME FRANCHISE LEADERS
|Rank
|Player
|Receiving Yards
|1
|WR Andre Johnson
|1,012
|2
|WR DeAndre Hopkins
|632
|3
|TE Owen Daniels
|385
|4
|WR Kevin Walter
|326
|5
|WR Nico Collins
|289
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- No. 24 CB Derek Stingley: With one interception, Derek Stingley Jr. would tie CB Kareem Jackson (16) for the second most interceptions in Texans franchise history, despite playing in 79 less career games.
- No. 55 DE Danielle Hunter: With 1.0 sack, Danielle Hunter would extend his regular season sack streak to five games, marking the second longest streak of his career and the longest as a member of the Houston Texans.
- No. 66 C/G Keylan Rutledge: Keylan Rutledge is slated to make his first career NFL start on Sunday. Rutledge would become the fifth rookie to start at guard in their first career NFL game in Texans history, joining Fred Weary, Milford Brown, Mike Brisiel and Tytus Howard.
- 10 Consecutive Regular Season Wins: With a win on Sunday, the Texans would extend their regular season winning streak to 10 games, dating back to last season. This would mark the longest regular season winning streak in franchise history.
TEXANS ANNOUNCE 2026 TEAM CAPTAINS
On Monday, Sept. 7, the Houston Texans announced four players as team captains for the 2026 season: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DE Will Anderson Jr., S Jalen Pitre and QB C.J. Stroud. Captains were voted on by their teammates.
Stroud and Anderson have been voted captains in each of their first four NFL seasons. Al-Shaair has earned captain honors in each of the past three seasons since joining the Texans in 2024. Pitre was named a team captain for the second time in his career and the first since 2023.