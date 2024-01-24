Important dates to know for Houston Texans in 2024 offseason

With the 2023 AFC South-winning season now complete, the Houston Texans have cleaned out their lockers and won't gather again as a team until mid-April when the offseason conditioning program begins.

Below is a list of some key dates to know about this offseason. For a more comprehensive list, courtesy of NFL Operations, please click **HERE**

February 4: Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida

February 20 to March 5: Teams may designate Franchise or Transition players

February 27 - March 4: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 11 - 13: Clubs are permitted to negotiate with certified agents of players who will be unrestricted free agents on March 13

March 13: the 2024 League Year and Free Agency signing period begins at 3 p.m. CT

March 24-27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, FL

April 15: Clubs with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs

The week of April 20-27: Houston Texans will reveal their four new uniforms

April 25-27: NFL Draft, Detroit, MI