Important dates to know for Houston Texans in 2024 offseason

Jan 24, 2024 at 10:09 AM
Houston Texans Staff

With the 2023 AFC South-winning season now complete, the Houston Texans have cleaned out their lockers and won't gather again as a team until mid-April when the offseason conditioning program begins.

Below is a list of some key dates to know about this offseason. For a more comprehensive list, courtesy of NFL Operations, please click **HERE**

February 4: Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida

February 20 to March 5: Teams may designate Franchise or Transition players

February 27 - March 4: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 11 - 13: Clubs are permitted to negotiate with certified agents of players who will be unrestricted free agents on March 13

March 13: the 2024 League Year and Free Agency signing period begins at 3 p.m. CT

March 24-27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, FL

April 15: Clubs with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs

The week of April 20-27: Houston Texans will reveal their four new uniforms

April 25-27: NFL Draft, Detroit, MI

May 3-6 or May 10-13: Clubs can hold their 3-day rookie minicamp on one of these two weekends

Related Content

news

Area to improve in 2024, old uniforms now gone | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had questions about what area needs the most improvement on the team, the last we've seen of the uniforms, DeMeco Ryans and much more.
news

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. Named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Anderson, who will be appearing in his first Pro Bowl, replaces DE Maxx Crosby, who is unable to participate due to injury. The No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, Anderson Jr. finished his rookie season with 13 starts, totaling 45 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 67 pressures, 7.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one blocked field goal. 
news

Hardware to Houston, and key dates to remember | Daily Brew

A few Houston Texans were honored with some awards, and there are a few key dates you need to know about for the offseason.
news

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud and DE Will Anderson Jr. named PFWA's Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Pro Football Writers of America have named QB C.J. Stroud the Offensive Rookie of the Year and DE Will Anderson Jr. the Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
Advertising