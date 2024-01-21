INSTANT AUDIO: Drew's got locker room interviews, Vandy & Andre Ware break down the game and look to the future

There are always critics, and it takes a focus, determination, and self-belief to tune them out and let the work do the talking.

After a season that brought the Houston Texans an AFC South Division title and a Wild Card Round win over the Cleveland Browns, the Texans showed they built a culture that is about each other, and about representing Houston every single day and every single play.

Drew Dougherty went to the locker room (Apple podcast link) following the team's loss to the Ravens in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to talk with Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, Devin Singletary, and Shaq Mason about that culture the team built and why the future looks so bright with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm.

Marc Vandermeer and Andre Ware called the Divisional Round showdown from the booth and came away impressed (Apple podcast link) with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, but also with the Texans' ability to continue fighting even as the home team pulled away late.

It's clear that Houston is on the upswing, and Andre looked at the draft as the next big offseason moment for a franchise that sees a chance to build on this season's success.