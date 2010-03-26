Interesting draft tidbit

Mar 26, 2010 at 10:45 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

600ryanmathews.jpg

Fresno State running back Ryan Mathews (21) in a December game against Illinois.

We caught up with Daniel Jeremiah of movethesticks.com this afternoon and will post the podcast on Sunday morning. Daniel played quarterback at Northeast Louisiana and Appalachian State in the 1990's, and spent the bulk of the past decade as a scout with the Ravens and the Browns.

We spoke with Daniel at the combine about the Texans and the draft and wanted to pick his brain a month later after most of the pro days were finished and the free agency period had gotten going.

Some of the highlights from today's conversation deal with his thoughts on the corners in the draft and how they compare with the Texans' Glover Quin, the NFL potential for UCLA DT Brian Price, and whether or not the Texans might trade up or down in this year's first round.

But right out of the gate, he had this to say when asked about Fresno State running back Ryan Mathews:

"With all the weapons they have in getting people spread out, with his balance, his vision, his instincts and his really underrated home run ability, I think he's a perfect fit for that offense."

Make sure you listen on Sunday to hear the rest of our 13-minute conversation.

