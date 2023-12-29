It all comes down to this! 

The Houston Texans control their own destiny heading into their final home game of the regular season, and that means they'll need H-Town's homefield advantage from kickoff until the final whistle on New Year's Eve.

Five teams in the AFC are locked together at 8-7 going into the Week 17 slate of games, but if Houston wins out, they are assured of a spot in the AFC playoffs.

That certainty comes from the remainder of the Texans schedule, which includes a Week 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts. If Houston wins this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and knocks off the Colts next weekend, they own the head-to-head tiebreakers if the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals also finish 10-7.