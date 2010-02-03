Jacoby hits Radio Row

Feb 03, 2010 at 10:55 AM

Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones joined SportsRadio 610 AM, the Texans' flagship radio station, for an interview on Radio Row here at the NFL Media Center in Fort Lauderdale today.

Jones, a New Orleans native who is close friends with several Saints players, sat down with SR610 hosts Rich Lord and Robert Henslee at the top of the 2 p.m. CT hour. Along with talking about the Super Bowl, he discussed Texans coach Gary Kubiak's reported contract extension.

Listen to the interview in a SportsRadio 610 podcast here. Below is a photo of Jones with SportsRadio 610 morning show producer Chris Jones.

Also, listen to the podcast with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who talks about Andre Johnson and the Texans re-signing Dunta Robinson.

jacoby_jones.jpg
