Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund established in memory of former Texans President

The Houston Texans are mourning the loss of former Texans President Jamey Rootes.
"For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans," said Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair. "We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey's wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time."
The Texans will hold a moment of silence before their Thursday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in memory of Rootes. In addition, the Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund has been established by his family, with support from the Houston Texans Foundation, in honor of Rootes' legacy of supporting and shaping future leaders.
Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair will match the first $50,000 contributed to the fund in memory of Rootes and his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to the Texans. The fund will provide scholarships to high school and college students who exemplify leadership qualities to further their education. Donations can be made here.
