Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund established in memory of former Texans President

Aug 24, 2022 at 08:52 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

The Houston Texans are mourning the loss of former Texans President Jamey Rootes.

"For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans," said Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair. "We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey's wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time."

The Texans will hold a moment of silence before their Thursday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in memory of Rootes. In addition, the Jamey Rootes Leadership Scholarship Fund has been established by his family, with support from the Houston Texans Foundation, in honor of Rootes' legacy of supporting and shaping future leaders.

Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair will match the first $50,000 contributed to the fund in memory of Rootes and his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to the Texans. The fund will provide scholarships to high school and college students who exemplify leadership qualities to further their education. Donations can be made here.

📸 | Remembering Jamey Rootes

The Houston Texans organization remembers its first president, Jamey Rootes.

An Aug. 15, 2018 image of the What's New event in the Champions Club of NRG Stadium.
1 / 72

An Aug. 15, 2018 image of the What's New event in the Champions Club of NRG Stadium.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An Aug. 22, 2017 image of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
2 / 72

An Aug. 22, 2017 image of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Matt Patterson
An image from the Nov. 24, 2013 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans lost 6-13.
3 / 72

An image from the Nov. 24, 2013 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans lost 6-13.

An image from the Dec. 13, 2015 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans lost 6-27.
4 / 72

An image from the Dec. 13, 2015 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans lost 6-27.

An image from the Oct. 30, 2016 regular season home game against the Detroit Lions. The Texans won 20-13.
5 / 72

An image from the Oct. 30, 2016 regular season home game against the Detroit Lions. The Texans won 20-13.

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group, LLC
An image from the Dec. 27, 2020 regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans lost 31-37.
6 / 72

An image from the Dec. 27, 2020 regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans lost 31-37.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the May 21, 2016 Texans Care Volunteer Day.
7 / 72

An image from the May 21, 2016 Texans Care Volunteer Day.

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group, LLC
An image from the Aug. 28, 2016 preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans won 34-24.
8 / 72

An image from the Aug. 28, 2016 preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans won 34-24.

An image from the Sept. 13, 2016 Texans Stats Challenge in Richmond, TX.
9 / 72

An image from the Sept. 13, 2016 Texans Stats Challenge in Richmond, TX.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Oct. 27, 2016 community development event.
10 / 72

An image from the Oct. 27, 2016 community development event.

An image from the May 10, 2016 event.
11 / 72

An image from the May 10, 2016 event.

An image from the Nov. 2, 2015 event.
12 / 72

An image from the Nov. 2, 2015 event.

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group, LLC
An image from the Feb. 3, 2017 event.
13 / 72

An image from the Feb. 3, 2017 event.

Ericka Hernandez
An image from the Aug. 16, 2016 What's New event.
14 / 72

An image from the Aug. 16, 2016 What's New event.

Michelle Watson
An image from the May 21, 2016 Texans Care Volunteer Day.
15 / 72

An image from the May 21, 2016 Texans Care Volunteer Day.

Michelle Watson / CatchLight Group, LLC
An image from the Nov.29, 2016 Houston Texans Teen Club Grand Opening at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.
16 / 72

An image from the Nov.29, 2016 Houston Texans Teen Club Grand Opening at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Sept. 13, 2016 Texans Stats Challenge in Richmond, TX.
17 / 72

An image from the Sept. 13, 2016 Texans Stats Challenge in Richmond, TX.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Nov.29, 2016 Houston Texans Teen Club Grand Opening at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.
18 / 72

An image from the Nov.29, 2016 Houston Texans Teen Club Grand Opening at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Aug. 22, 2017 event.
19 / 72

An image from the Aug. 22, 2017 event.

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
An image from the Sept. 6, 2017 event.
20 / 72

An image from the Sept. 6, 2017 event.

Matt Patterson
An image from the Feb. 3, 2017 event.
21 / 72

An image from the Feb. 3, 2017 event.

Dave Einsel
An image from the Oct. 8, 2017 regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 34-42.
22 / 72

An image from the Oct. 8, 2017 regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 34-42.

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
23 / 72

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the May 6, 2017 event.
24 / 72

An image from the May 6, 2017 event.

Michelle Watson
An image from the May 6, 2017 event.
25 / 72

An image from the May 6, 2017 event.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Nov.29, 2016 Houston Texans Teen Club Grand Opening at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.
26 / 72

An image from the Nov.29, 2016 Houston Texans Teen Club Grand Opening at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Sept. 6, 2017 event.
27 / 72

An image from the Sept. 6, 2017 event.

Matt Patterson
An image from the May 6, 2017 event.
28 / 72

An image from the May 6, 2017 event.

Michelle Watson
An image from the July 20, 2017 International Champions Club.
29 / 72

An image from the July 20, 2017 International Champions Club.

Matt Patterson
An image from the May 15, 2017 International Champions Cup press conference.
30 / 72

An image from the May 15, 2017 International Champions Cup press conference.

Matt Patterson
An image from the May 6, 2017 event.
31 / 72

An image from the May 6, 2017 event.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Dec. 26, 2017 Texas Bowl Team Luncheon.
32 / 72

An image from the Dec. 26, 2017 Texas Bowl Team Luncheon.

Matt Patterson
An image from the Nov. 15, 2017 Academy Texas Bowl announcement.
33 / 72

An image from the Nov. 15, 2017 Academy Texas Bowl announcement.

Matt Patterson
An image from the Nov. 15, 2017 Academy Texas Bowl announcement.
34 / 72

An image from the Nov. 15, 2017 Academy Texas Bowl announcement.

Matt Patterson
An image from the Nov. 6, 2017 Taste of the Texans event.
35 / 72

An image from the Nov. 6, 2017 Taste of the Texans event.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Nov. 2, 2017 community development event.
36 / 72

An image from the Nov. 2, 2017 community development event.

Michelle Watson
An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.
37 / 72

An image from the Dec. 1, 2019 regular season home game against the New England Patriots. The Texans won 28-22.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the April 28, 2018 event.
38 / 72

An image from the April 28, 2018 event.

JOHNNY
An Aug. 15, 2018 image of the What's New event in the Champions Club of NRG Stadium.
39 / 72

An Aug. 15, 2018 image of the What's New event in the Champions Club of NRG Stadium.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 30, 2018 preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans won 14-6.
40 / 72

An image from the Aug. 30, 2018 preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans won 14-6.

Eddie Clarke/Eddie Clarke-two81.com
An image from the Jan. 5, 2019 Wildcard game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 7-21.
41 / 72

An image from the Jan. 5, 2019 Wildcard game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 7-21.

Mike Welsch/Houston Texans
An image from the Nov. 18, 2018 regular season away game against the Washington Redskins. The Texans won 23-21.
42 / 72

An image from the Nov. 18, 2018 regular season away game against the Washington Redskins. The Texans won 23-21.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Jan. 18, 2019 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at West University Elementary in Houston, TX.
43 / 72

An image from the Jan. 18, 2019 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at West University Elementary in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image of the Dec. 2, 2018 regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans won 29-13.
44 / 72

An image of the Dec. 2, 2018 regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans won 29-13.

Eddie Clarke/Eddie Clarke-two81.com
An image from the Dec. 30, 2018 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 20-3.
45 / 72

An image from the Dec. 30, 2018 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 20-3.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Jan. 18, 2019 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at West University Elementary in Houston, TX.
46 / 72

An image from the Jan. 18, 2019 community development event, The Souper Bowl of Caring, at West University Elementary in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Oct. 7, 2018 Week 5 home game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans won 19-16.
47 / 72

An image from the Oct. 7, 2018 Week 5 home game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans won 19-16.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Sept. 23, 2018 regular season home game against the New York Giants. The Texans lost 22-27.
48 / 72

An image from the Sept. 23, 2018 regular season home game against the New York Giants. The Texans lost 22-27.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image of the Dec. 2, 2018 regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans won 29-13.
49 / 72

An image of the Dec. 2, 2018 regular season home game against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans won 29-13.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 9, 2019 Business Partners Invitational Golf Tournament hosted by the Houston Texas at Bluejack National.
50 / 72

An image from the April 9, 2019 Business Partners Invitational Golf Tournament hosted by the Houston Texas at Bluejack National.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Oct. 7, 2018 Week 5 home game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans won 19-16.
51 / 72

An image from the Oct. 7, 2018 Week 5 home game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans won 19-16.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 1, 2019 Draft Recap Luxe Event at NRG Stadium featuring Brian Gaine.
52 / 72

An image from the May 1, 2019 Draft Recap Luxe Event at NRG Stadium featuring Brian Gaine.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Nov. 5, 2018 Taste of the Texans event at NRG Stadium.
53 / 72

An image from the Nov. 5, 2018 Taste of the Texans event at NRG Stadium.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the April 11, 2019 Luxe luncheon.
54 / 72

An image from the April 11, 2019 Luxe luncheon.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
55 / 72

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
56 / 72

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 1, 2019 Draft Recap Luxe Event at NRG Stadium featuring Brian Gaine.
57 / 72

An image from the May 1, 2019 Draft Recap Luxe Event at NRG Stadium featuring Brian Gaine.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the July 23, 2019 season ticket pickup Luxe Event at NRG Stadium.
58 / 72

An image from the July 23, 2019 season ticket pickup Luxe Event at NRG Stadium.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 6, 2019 Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic at the Shadow Hawk Golf Club.
59 / 72

An image from the May 6, 2019 Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic at the Shadow Hawk Golf Club.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 1, 2019 Draft Recap Luxe Event at NRG Stadium featuring Brian Gaine.
60 / 72

An image from the May 1, 2019 Draft Recap Luxe Event at NRG Stadium featuring Brian Gaine.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Sept. 9, 2019 regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans lost 28-30.
61 / 72

An image from the Sept. 9, 2019 regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans lost 28-30.

Michelle Watson
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
62 / 72

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 15, 2019 What's New event in the West Club of NRG Stadium.
63 / 72

An image from the Aug. 15, 2019 What's New event in the West Club of NRG Stadium.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.
64 / 72

An image from the May 11, 2019 Texans Care Volunteer Day event at the Houston Food Bank.

Michelle C. Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the July 23, 2019 season ticket pickup Luxe Event at NRG Stadium.
65 / 72

An image from the July 23, 2019 season ticket pickup Luxe Event at NRG Stadium.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the July 23, 2019 season ticket pickup Luxe Event at NRG Stadium.
66 / 72

An image from the July 23, 2019 season ticket pickup Luxe Event at NRG Stadium.

Cassie Stricker
An image from the Sept. 15, 2019 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 13-12.
67 / 72

An image from the Sept. 15, 2019 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 13-12.

An image from the Aug. 24, 2019 preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans lost 0-34.
68 / 72

An image from the Aug. 24, 2019 preseason away game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans lost 0-34.

MICHELLE WATSON/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Aug. 14, 2019 Texans training camp practice with the Detroit Lions.
69 / 72

An image from the Aug. 14, 2019 Texans training camp practice with the Detroit Lions.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the August 1, 2019 training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
70 / 72

An image from the August 1, 2019 training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the August 6, 2019 Texans joint training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, WI.
71 / 72

An image from the August 6, 2019 Texans joint training camp practice with the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, WI.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.
72 / 72

An image from the Aug. 8, 2019 preseason away game against the Green Bay Packers. The Texans lost 26-28.

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Statement from Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair on the passing of Jamey Rootes

Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes passed away on August 21, 2022.

news

Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley launch 2022 Inspire Change

In this second year of the program, the Texans and their partners will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with BitWallet

Texans are first in NFL history to sell a suite through digital currency.

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation

The Texans' 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which empowers children and youth in America's cities to develop confidence, strength and skills to win in life.

news

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints kick off in the State of Football game

The Houston Texans will face off against the New Orleans Saints this Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT in the State of Football game on ABC.

news

Houston Texans unveil Fan First Deals to elevate gameday experience for fans

The Houston Texans, in partnership with Aramark, are slashing prices on four of the most popular concession items for all Texans home games during the 2022 season.

news

Houston Texans announce winners of 2022 BOLD Awards presented by Coca-Cola

More than $50,000 in grants were given to the 2022 BOLD Award recipients who represent a wide range of initiatives focused on community impact.

news

Houston Texans announce 2022 home game themes

The Houston Texans today are announcing the themes for each home game of the 2022 Season.

news

Houston Texans unveil new Battle Red helmet to be worn during 2022 Season

Paying homage to the one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the team will don the new helmet when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm on Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium.

news

Houston Texans announce dates and times for 2022 Training Camp presented by Xfinity

Team to host eight practices free and open to all fans including Back Together Saturday on July 30.

news

Romeo Crennel announces retirement

After 50 years of coaching, including 39 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday.

Advertising