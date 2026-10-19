Jawhar Jordan, Woody Marks Power Texans Run Game Against Jaguars in London

The Texans' running backs gave HC DeMeco Ryans exactly what he asks of every player on the roster on Sunday in London.

"It was really exciting to see Jawhar step in and get so many touches and make big plays," Ryans said of RB Jawhar Jordan. "He's shown that speed that he has and the big play ability he's able to have. He does a great job of utilizing the speed, running outside zone plays, setting up his blockers the right way, and then scores a huge touchdown for us."

Maximizing the Opportunity

Ryans said Jordan's day carried a message for the whole locker room.

"A guy who's been on practice squad, a guy who people may not even know about, but one thing I always tell all of our guys, wherever you are on our team, when you get that opportunity, are you maximizing that opportunity? Jawhar did exactly that today."

Woody Marks Delivers Late

RB Woody Marks came up big on the final drive, with what Ryans called "a huge play there late in the game to get us into field goal range."

QB C.J. Stroud said the design had been in the works for weeks.

"Honestly, we've been repping that for a couple weeks now. I can't really explain or I'll give it away, but he does a great job at the beginning of the play to confuse the backers a little bit, and we were able to be wide open," Stroud said. "[He] did a great job catching it, getting upfield, getting out of bounds. Those are the type of plays that you rep and dream for."

Running Against a Tough Front

Ryans credited the line and both backs against a physical Jacksonville defense.

"The running game for us is something we've been trying to work on for a while. It's just our offensive line, I liked the way they finished their blocks. Our backs, both backs ran extremely hard. They were able to hit some explosive runs and crease them," Ryans said. "The [Jacksonville] Jaguars are a tough, physical defense, the best run defense in the NFL, so I'm happy with how we ran the ball today."

Jaguars HC Liam Coen saw it the same way: "Thought they made too many plays in the pass game, and they ran it better than anybody has on us so far."

Texans Run Game vs. Jaguars: What to Know

Who scored a touchdown on the ground for the Texans? Ryans said Jordan "scores a huge touchdown for us."

What did Woody Marks do on the final drive? Ryans said Marks made "a huge play there late in the game to get us into field goal range."