JJ Watt Is Unretiring... But It's Not What You Think

May 01, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff
Watt_Owner

Texans Legend JJ Watt is officially retiring… from retirement.

Kinda.

The former Texans defensive end and his wife, NWSL star Kealia Watt, announced today that they are becoming investors in Burnley Football Club, a team in the Championship division in English football.

The Watts made the announcement in a video on social media in which JJ said the couple would become minority financial investors but "massive" emotional investors in Burnley.

Currently, Burnley are 10 points clear at the top of the Championship standings and have already earned automatic promotion to the Barclays Premier League, the top English league and one of the biggest leagues in European soccer. They are managed by former Manchester City and Belgium star Vincent Kompany.

Both the Texans and Houston are prominently involved in growing soccer in the United States. Houston will host 2023 Gold Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, and NRG Stadium often hosts world-class soccer friendlies, including a 2022 matchup between Manchester City and Liga MX's Club America, and a 2019 showdown between European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

