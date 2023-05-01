JJ Watt Is Unretiring... But It's Not What You Think

Texans Legend JJ Watt is officially retiring… from retirement.

Kinda.

The former Texans defensive end and his wife, NWSL star Kealia Watt, announced today that they are becoming investors in Burnley Football Club, a team in the Championship division in English football.

The Watts made the announcement in a video on social media in which JJ said the couple would become minority financial investors but "massive" emotional investors in Burnley.

Currently, Burnley are 10 points clear at the top of the Championship standings and have already earned automatic promotion to the Barclays Premier League, the top English league and one of the biggest leagues in European soccer. They are managed by former Manchester City and Belgium star Vincent Kompany.