John Harris ranks top 100 NFL Draft prospects | Harris 100

Mar 11, 2022 at 05:37 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris ranks his top 100 2022 NFL Draft prospects.

Table inside Article
Rank Name Position School
1 S Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame
2 OT Evan Neal Alabama
3 OT/OG Ikem Ekwonu NC State
4 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB Aidan Hutchinson Michigan
5 OC Tyler Linderbaum Iowa
6 CB Derek Stingley Jr. LSU
7 CB Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati
8 6-, 7-tech/Sub interior rusher Travon Walker Georgia
9 4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB Devin Lloyd Utah
10 1-, 2- Tech IDL Jordan Davis Georgia
11 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon
12 OT Charles Cross Mississippi State
13 WR Treylon Burks Arkansas
14 4-3 DE/Interior rusher George Karlaftis Purdue
15 WR Chris Olave Ohio State
17 WR Garrett Wilson Ohio State
18 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson II Florida State
19 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB David Ojabo Michigan
20 OT Trevor Penning Northern Iowa
21 CB Andrew Booth Jr. Clemson
22 WR Drake London USC
23 OG/OT Kenyon Green Texas A&M
24 1-, 2-tech IDL Devonte Wyatt Georgia
25 S Daxton Hill Michigan
26 CB Trent McDuffie Washington
27 WR Jameson Williams Alabama
28 QB Kenny Pickett Pitt
29 QB Matt Corral Ole Miss
30 OG/OT Zion Johnson Boston College
31 3-, 6-, 7-, 9-tech DL DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M
32 QB Malik Willis Liberty
33 S Jaquan Brisker Penn State
34 WR/Slot WR Jahan Dotson Penn State
35 CB Kaiir Elam Florida
36 RB Breece Hall Iowa State
37 WR George Pickens Georgia
38 CB/Nickel Kyler Gordon Washington
39 3-, 4-, 5- & 6-tech IDL Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma
40 4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB Christian Harris Alabama
41 4-3 OLB/3-4 OLB Quay Walker Georgia
42 OT Tyler Smith Tulsa
43 RB Kenneth Walker III Michigan State
44 3-4 OLB/4-3 DE Boye Mafe Minnesota
45 WR Christian Watson North Dakota State
46 WR Skyy Moore Western Michigan
47 6-, 7-tech/Sub interior rusher Logan Hall Houston
48 QB Desmond Ridder Cincinnati
49 S Jalen Pitre Baylor
50 S Lewis Cine Georgia
51 3-4 OLB/4-3 DE Drake Jackson USC
52 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB Kingsley Engabare South Carolina
53 4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB Chad Muma Wyoming
54 OT Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan
55 4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB Leo Chenal Wisconsin
56 CB Roger McCreary Auburn
57 3-4 OLB/4-3 OLB Nik Bonitto Oklahoma
58 1-, 2-tech IDL Travis Jones U Conn
59 RB Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M
60 U-TE Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M
61 QB Sam Howell North Carolina
62 4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB Troy Andersen Montana State
63 QB Tariq Woolen UTSA
64 WR Jalen Tolbert South Alabama
65 3-, 6-, 7-, 9-tech DL Cameron Thomas San Diego State
66 4-3 DE/3-4 OLB Arnold Ebiketie Penn State
67 QB Carson Strong Nevada
68 Y-TE Trey McBride Colorado State
69 OT Abraham Lucas Washington State
70 4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB Damone Clark LSU
71 WR David Bell Purdue
72 CB Coby Bryant Cincinnati
73 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Alabama
74 RB Kyren Williams Notre Dame
75 OG/OT Jamaree Salyer Georgia
76 4-3 OLB/3-4 ILB Brian Asamoah Oklahoma
77 CB/S Zyon McCollum Sam Houston State
78 WR Justyn Ross Clemson
79 WR Alec Pierce Cincinnati
80 WR/Slot WR Khalil Shakir Boise State
81 OG Dylan Parham Memphis
82 RB Zamir White Georgia
83 S Bryan Cook Cincinnati
84 1-, 2-, 3- Tech IDL Phidarian Mathis Alabama
85 RB James Cook Georgia
86 U-TE Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State
87 RB Rachaad White Arizona State
88 RB Dameon Pierce Florida
89 F-TE Greg Dulcich UCLA
90 Slot WR Calvin Austin III Memphis
91 OT/OG Sean Rhyan UCLA
92 ATH Wan'Dale Robinson Kentucky
93 CB/Nickel/Returner/WR Marcus Jones Houston
94 OT/OG Daniel Faalele Minnesota
95 WR/Slot WR John Metchie III Alabama
96 OT Darian Kinnard Kentucky
97 RB Tyler Allgeier BYU
98 OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Ohio State
99 RB Hassan Haskins Michigan
100 RB Jerome Ford Cincinnati

