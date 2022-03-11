John Harris ranks top 100 NFL Draft prospects | Harris 100

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris ranks his top 100 2022 NFL Draft prospects.
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|1
|S
|Kyle Hamilton
|Notre Dame
|2
|OT
|Evan Neal
|Alabama
|3
|OT/OG
|Ikem Ekwonu
|NC State
|4
|4-3 DE/3-4 OLB
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Michigan
|5
|OC
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Iowa
|6
|CB
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|LSU
|7
|CB
|Ahmad Gardner
|Cincinnati
|8
|6-, 7-tech/Sub interior rusher
|Travon Walker
|Georgia
|9
|4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB
|Devin Lloyd
|Utah
|10
|1-, 2- Tech IDL
|Jordan Davis
|Georgia
|11
|4-3 DE/3-4 OLB
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Oregon
|12
|OT
|Charles Cross
|Mississippi State
|13
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|Arkansas
|14
|4-3 DE/Interior rusher
|George Karlaftis
|Purdue
|15
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Ohio State
|19
|4-3 DE/3-4 OLB
|David Ojabo
|Michigan
|17
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|Ohio State
|18
|4-3 DE/3-4 OLB
|Jermaine Johnson II
|Florida State
|20
|OT
|Trevor Penning
|Northern Iowa
|21
|CB
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|Clemson
|22
|WR
|Drake London
|USC
|23
|OG/OT
|Kenyon Green
|Texas A&M
|24
|1-, 2-tech IDL
|Devonte Wyatt
|Georgia
|25
|S
|Daxton Hill
|Michigan
|26
|CB
|Trent McDuffie
|Washington
|27
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|Alabama
|28
|QB
|Kenny Pickett
|Pitt
|29
|QB
|Matt Corral
|Ole Miss
|30
|OG/OT
|Zion Johnson
|Boston College
|31
|3-, 6-, 7-, 9-tech DL
|DeMarvin Leal
|Texas A&M
|32
|QB
|Malik Willis
|Liberty
|33
|S
|Jaquan Brisker
|Penn State
|34
|WR/Slot WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Penn State
|35
|CB
|Kaiir Elam
|Florida
|36
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Iowa State
|37
|WR
|George Pickens
|Georgia
|38
|CB/Nickel
|Kyler Gordon
|Washington
|39
|3-, 4-, 5- & 6-tech IDL
|Perrion Winfrey
|Oklahoma
|40
|4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB
|Christian Harris
|Alabama
|41
|4-3 OLB/3-4 OLB
|Quay Walker
|Georgia
|42
|OT
|Tyler Smith
|Tulsa
|43
|RB
|Kenneth Walker III
|Michigan State
|44
|3-4 OLB/4-3 DE
|Boye Mafe
|Minnesota
|45
|WR
|Christian Watson
|North Dakota State
|46
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|Western Michigan
|47
|6-, 7-tech/Sub interior rusher
|Logan Hall
|Houston
|48
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Cincinnati
|49
|S
|Jalen Pitre
|Baylor
|50
|S
|Lewis Cine
|Georgia
|51
|3-4 OLB/4-3 DE
|Drake Jackson
|USC
|52
|4-3 DE/3-4 OLB
|Kingsley Engabare
|South Carolina
|53
|4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB
|Chad Muma
|Wyoming
|54
|OT
|Bernhard Raimann
|Central Michigan
|55
|4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB
|Leo Chenal
|Wisconsin
|56
|CB
|Roger McCreary
|Auburn
|57
|3-4 OLB/4-3 OLB
|Nik Bonitto
|Oklahoma
|58
|1-, 2-tech IDL
|Travis Jones
|U Conn
|59
|RB
|Isaiah Spiller
|Texas A&M
|60
|U-TE
|Jalen Wydermyer
|Texas A&M
|61
|QB
|Sam Howell
|North Carolina
|62
|4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB
|Troy Andersen
|Montana State
|63
|QB
|Tariq Woolen
|UTSA
|64
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|South Alabama
|65
|3-, 6-, 7-, 9-tech DL
|Cameron Thomas
|San Diego State
|66
|4-3 DE/3-4 OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Penn State
|67
|QB
|Carson Strong
|Nevada
|68
|Y-TE
|Trey McBride
|Colorado State
|69
|OT
|Abraham Lucas
|Washington State
|70
|4-3 MLB/3-4 ILB/4-3 OLB
|Damone Clark
|LSU
|71
|WR
|David Bell
|Purdue
|72
|CB
|Coby Bryant
|Cincinnati
|73
|RB
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Alabama
|74
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|Notre Dame
|75
|OG/OT
|Jamaree Salyer
|Georgia
|76
|4-3 OLB/3-4 ILB
|Brian Asamoah
|Oklahoma
|77
|CB/S
|Zyon McCollum
|Sam Houston State
|78
|WR
|Justyn Ross
|Clemson
|79
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|Cincinnati
|80
|WR/Slot WR
|Khalil Shakir
|Boise State
|81
|OG
|Dylan Parham
|Memphis
|82
|RB
|Zamir White
|Georgia
|83
|S
|Bryan Cook
|Cincinnati
|84
|1-, 2-, 3- Tech IDL
|Phidarian Mathis
|Alabama
|85
|RB
|James Cook
|Georgia
|86
|U-TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|Ohio State
|87
|RB
|Rachaad White
|Arizona State
|88
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|Florida
|89
|F-TE
|Greg Dulcich
|UCLA
|90
|Slot WR
|Calvin Austin III
|Memphis
|91
|OT/OG
|Sean Rhyan
|UCLA
|92
|ATH
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Kentucky
|93
|CB/Nickel/Returner/WR
|Marcus Jones
|Houston
|94
|OT/OG
|Daniel Faalele
|Minnesota
|95
|WR/Slot WR
|John Metchie III
|Alabama
|96
|OT
|Darian Kinnard
|Kentucky
|97
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|BYU
|98
|OT
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Ohio State
|99
|RB
|Hassan Haskins
|Michigan
|100
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|Cincinnati