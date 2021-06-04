Quarterbacks | Harris Top 100 Players the Texans Will Face in 2021

It might just be me, but it feels like this offseason has dragged on longer than ever. As such, the 2021 season can't get here fast enough. 17 games. Three preseason tilts. It's time to get this thing ROLLING in a hurry. In those 17 regular season tilts, the Texans will face their share of legends and emerging stars so I sat down with all 14 rosters and the schedule to put together another unique version of the Harris 100 - the best players the Texans will face in 2021.

Without specifically ranking them as I do for the NFL draft (Rams star Aaron Donald would be number one if I did do that), I came up with the top 100 players the Texans will face and a handful of Honorable mention names to watch as well. I will break this into position groups over the next couple of weeks and start today, naturally, with the quarterbacks (in chronological order when the Texans face each player).

A few quick "By the Numbers" notes on the quarterbacks from the 2020 season...

69.2% - Highest completion percentage - Josh Allen, Buffalo

4,544 yards - highest number of passing yards - Allen

40 - most passing touchdowns - Russell Wilson, Seattle

13 - most interceptions - Wilson

4k passers - four - Allen, Justin Herbert, Wilson, Stafford

30+ touchdown passers - four - Wilson, Allen, Ryan Tannehill, Herbert

29 - Russell Wilson touchdown passes inside the red zone (leads this group)

3 - total 2020 playoff wins in this group - Allen (2), Baker Mayfield (1)

2 - Heisman Trophies won in college - Mayfield (1), Kyler Murray (1)

5 - Running backs that had more rushing touchdowns than Kyler Murray (11)

1 - Super Bowl rings won - Wilson

I've examined the quarterbacks a bit over the past few weeks so let's rock on - these are quarterbacks that made the Harris 100 - the best players the Texans will face in 2021

Key

Bold - Pro Bowl

* - 1st Team All-Pro

** - 2nd Team All-Pro

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland (Week 2)

The mercurial leader of this Browns' outfit took a needed step in a playoff campaign in 2020

3,563 yards passing, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020

**Josh Allen, Buffalo (Week 4)

Will be in MVP consideration with another season like the one he had last year.

4.544 yards passing, 37 passing touchdowns for AFC East champion in 2020

Kyler Murray, Arizona (Week 7)

The Allen, TX high school legend is just doing what he's done in his entire football career

3,971 yards passing, 819 yards rushing, 37 total touchdowns in first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020

Matt Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Week 8)

Stafford's acquisition has made the Rams a hot NFC Championship pick for 2021

4.084 yards passing, 26 touchdowns to ten interceptions in 2020 for Lions

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee (Week 11 & Week 18)

His rise continued in 2020 as he led the Titans to AFC South title in 2020

3,819 yards passing, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 2020

Russell Wilson, Seattle (Week 14)

Russ cooked in the first half of the season, but slowed in the second half in Pro Bowl season

4,212 yards passing, 42 total touchdowns for NFC West champions in 2020

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (Week 16)

Herbert had one of the greatest rookie seasons in the history of the NFL in 2020

4,336 yards passing, 31 touchdowns and 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors