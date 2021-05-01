Harris 100: Top Prospects Left on the Board Going into Day 3

The Texans came into Day 2 of the draft with one pick on Friday and seven on Saturday and finished the night with two picks on Friday and five remaining on Saturday. GM Nick Caserio sent in his first card as the Texans leader, drafting Stanford quarterback Davis Mills and then as Friday night wound down, Nick traded up 20 spots to nab Michigan receiver Nico Collins.

So, as it sits late on Friday night (early Saturday morning), the Texans have the following picks on Day 3.

Round 5 - overall 147

Round 6 - overall 195

Round 6 - overall 203

Round 6 - overall 212

Round 7 - overall 233

The Harris 100 has been picked over pretty well but there's still enough value to be found in the Harris 100 heading into Saturday. Now, there are a good handful of these players I had a feeling wouldn't hear their names on either Day 1 or 2, but I think they can be starters and/or contributing players in the NFL.

Harris 100 #37 Tight end Brevin Jordan, Miami, FL - Jordan didn't test exceptionally well and that could've played a factor in his fall to day three.

Harris 100 #54 Defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Harris 100 #62 Defensive tackle Jay Tufele, USC

Harris 100 #66 Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

Harris 100 #70 Defensive tackle Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

Harris 100 #77 Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

Harris 100 #78 Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, LSU

In general, this might be the commentary on the defensive line in this draft class - that this isn't a group that impressed NFL people. However, I thought, and I still think, there's value in the names I mentioned above.

Harris 100 #57 Linebacker Jabril Cox, LSU (North Dakota State) - I'm still shaking my head that Cox hasn't gone off the board. This one has me baffled; however, an injury kept him from his original Pro Day in late March. When he finally had his workout just a week ago, he tested extremely well. Someone is getting a darn good player on Day 3.

Harris 100 #61 Guard Trey Smith, Tennessee, #83 Linebacker Dylan Moses, Alabama - Quite simply, the medicals on these two have not been kind throughout their SEC careers.

Harris 100 #67 Safety Jamar Johnson, Indiana - There really hasn't been a run on safeties, with just four coming off the board on the first two days (Holland, Moehrig, Grant and Cisco) and not one taken on day one. So, it's not totally surprising to see Johnson and all other safeties still available.

Harris 100 #73 Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State - Wallace's speed and explosiveness have always been in question, but Wallace remaining on the board makes me think about Stefon Diggs who was drafted in the fourth round a few years ago. Diggs was a highly productive college receiver but didn't hear his name until Day 3. He's still one of the best in the league.

Harris 100 #74 Weapon X/Running back Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

Harris 100 #94 Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma

The draft has proven what many thought about the running back position - the value is there on Day 3 and these two are part of that value (only four have heard their names to this point)

Harris 100 #75 Safety/linebacker Talanoa Hufanga, USC

Hufanga is probably a linebacker in a safety's body and that wasn't attractive to teams on the first two days. On Day 3, he's a solid pick.

Harris 100 #76 Guard Deonte Brown, Alabama

He came to Pro Day in much better shape than he was at the Senior Bowl, but teams still have questions, apparently, about him, consistency and his overall growth as an NFL prospect. When dialed in, he's tough to handle (ask Carolina Panthers defensive star Derrick Brown after locking horns in 2019).

Harris 100 #89 Wide receiver Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

Put Johnson in the slot and forget about upgrading at that position for a while. He'll make a team very happy on Day 3.

Harris 100 #90 Cornerback Marco Wilson, Florida

Harris 100 #93 Wide receiver Seth Williams, Auburn

These two are physical freaks, but some inconsistent notes throughout their careers that probably led to their names not being called on the draft's first two nights.

Alright, that's going to do it because I'm about ready to pass out. See you later this afternoon, everyone :)