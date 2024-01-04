John Metchie III voted 2023 ED Block Courage Award Winner

Jan 04, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have selected WR John Metchie III as the 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner. Recipients of the prestigious award are selected by a vote of their peers to recognize the superb efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.

After overcoming a battle with acute promyelocytic leukemia that sidelined him for the duration of his rookie season, Metchie III returned to the field in July 2023 for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 2021 SEC Championship game. A two-time recipient of the Jon Cornish Trophy (2020-21) and All-SEC (2021) second-team honoree, Metchie III has appeared in 14 games with the Texans this season, totaling 15 receptions for 153 yards.

The Ed Block Courage Award, established in 1984 and given to one player from every NFL team, honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.  It has become one of the league's most prestigious awards that a player can receive because it marks the only NFL award that is chosen solely by a vote of his peers.

This year's winner will continue the annual tradition of traveling to Baltimore to receive their trophy at a gala in their honor and visit the Ed Block Courage House. The Ed Block Courage House is a facility that provides support and quality care for abused children and their families in the community. Block served as the longtime head athletic trainer for the former Baltimore Colts, and in addition to being a pioneer in athletic training, was passionate about causes that support children.

