Johnson, Ryans to host mini-camp for kids

Apr 16, 2010 at 04:13 AM

Quick question: How do you keep your weight centered while you backpedal?

Former Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson does it with the best of them. Wide receiver Andre Johnson, however, knows how to beat the best backpedalers. But linebacker DeMeco Ryans knows how to get to the quarterback so that receivers and cornerbacks don't even get the chance to make a play.

Why not learn from the best?

This Saturday, Ryans, Johnson and Robinson are hosting their third annual youth football camp at the Methodist Training Center near Reliant Stadium. Register your child (by Friday!) at www.firstandtenminicamp.eventbrite.com and give him or her the chance to run drills and scrimmage with three of the top footballers in the league. It's a morning of teambuilding, leadership, respect and MVPs!

The camp started in 2008 when Johnson and Ryans originally hosted it as a joint venture. Here's a recap of that event.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

AFC South Rebrand Continues | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer discusses how the division has changed and what that could mean for the upcoming season.

news

It's the Players… Not the Plays | Daily Brew

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton plans to implement his coaching philosophy into the new offense.

news

Meet TE Mason Schreck

Get to know TE Mason Schreck, signed as a free agent on June 10, 2022.

news

GM Nick Caserio on the importance of offseason routines | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio describes a sample routine for players and himself during the time off before training camp.

Advertising