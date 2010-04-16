Johnson, Ryans to host mini-camp for kids

Quick question: How do you keep your weight centered while you backpedal?

Former Texans cornerback Dunta Robinson does it with the best of them. Wide receiver Andre Johnson, however, knows how to beat the best backpedalers. But linebacker DeMeco Ryans knows how to get to the quarterback so that receivers and cornerbacks don't even get the chance to make a play.

Why not learn from the best?

This Saturday, Ryans, Johnson and Robinson are hosting their third annual youth football camp at the Methodist Training Center near Reliant Stadium. Register your child (by Friday!) at www.firstandtenminicamp.eventbrite.com and give him or her the chance to run drills and scrimmage with three of the top footballers in the league. It's a morning of teambuilding, leadership, respect and MVPs!