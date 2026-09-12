Kai Kroeger's Texans Debut Puts Field Position Front and Center

When John Harris ran through the Texans to-do list for Week 1, three of the four items were what you would expect. Stop the run. Get after the quarterback. Run the football.

The fourth one was special teams, and Harris did not treat it as an afterthought.

"Be special. Special teams, big factor here."

The reason has a name. Kai Kroeger (P) makes his Texans debut Sunday at Reliant Stadium, and he arrives with a number that should get your attention: his net punt average this preseason would have led the NFL a year ago.

The youngest leg Houston has trusted in years

Houston has leaned on experience at the position for most of the last decade. Bryan Anger, Cameron Johnston and Tommy Townsend all handled the job with years of NFL work behind them. Kroeger is the youngest punter the Texans have opened a season with since Trevor Daniel got the job in 2018.

He is not a rookie — he punted all 17 games for New Orleans last season before Houston traded for him in March — but this is his first September as the guy in this building, in this stadium, in front of this crowd.

"It is massive," Harris said. "His first game here in Houston, the opportunity to pin the Bills back inside the 10-yard line."

One punt, and then the defense goes to work

That is the whole job description in a sentence, and it is why Harris put it on the list next to stopping James Cook and hitting Josh Allen.

Houston's defense is at its best when it gets to play on a short field with the sideline as an extra defender. Back an offense up inside its own 10, force a three-and-out, and the next possession starts in scoring range. Harris has a name for it, and he has been using it all week.

"Complementary football, as we call it."