 Skip to main content
Advertising

Two Carries: Texans Aim to Slow Bills Run Game

Sep 11, 2026 at 07:00 PM
Author Image
John Harris

Texans Analyst

An image from the November 20th, 2025 regular season week 12 home game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 23-19.
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 20th, 2025 regular season week 12 home game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Texans won 23-19.

Listen to the full episode of Texans All-Access on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Buffalo brings the league's most productive rushing attack from a year ago into Reliant Stadium on Sunday. John Harris wants to be clear about what that actually means, because it is not the usual assignment.

"When you say stop the run against most teams, yeah, it might be a running back. We're not talking about Derrick Henry here. We're talking about Cook and Allen, the law firm of, and they are very dangerous."

Two touchdown-scoring threats on the ground, and only one of them is a running back.

The number, and the number behind the number

James Cook ran 17 times for 116 yards against Houston last season. On its own, that reads like a rough night for the Texans defense. Harris went back to the tape and found the detail that changes the picture.

"He got 58 yards of that 116, exactly half, on two runs. The other 15 runs, the Texans did a really nice job of slowing him down."

Fifteen carries defended well. Two that got out. That reframes the entire assignment — this is not a scheme problem to solve, it is a leverage-and-tackling problem to clean up.

"So, okay, what happened on those chunk runs? Misfits? Not tackling well."

Why Week 1 is different

Which brings Harris to the thing he says every September, and he says it because it keeps proving true.

"In Week 1, you know I harp on this, tackling for guys that haven't tackled since January, literally taking a guy to the ground. That can be an issue, especially against a guy like Cook."

Cook is listed at 5-11, 195, and Harris does not want anyone reading those numbers as a soft assignment.

"You think, that's not that big. But he's tough. He runs behind his pads, and he's got great vision for the home run lane. He can see where that lane is amongst the chaos and bounce out of there."

That is how the two chunk runs happened. A defender arrives half a beat late, throws a shoulder instead of wrapping up, and Cook is through it.

Harris's fix is not complicated. It is just non-negotiable.

"Tackling's got to be on point. Run fits got to be on point. And then you got to bring everybody to the party."

bills-matchup

TEXANS VS. BILLS

SEPT. 13 AT 12:00 PM CT

ON SALE NOW

Related Content

news

Week 1 Injury Report | Texans vs. Bills

Week 1 injury updates for the Houston Texans versus Buffalo Bills game.

news

Sixty Minutes: The Texans' Run Game Meets a New-Look Bills Front

Buffalo moved to a 3-4 base this offseason. John Harris does not think it changes what Houston wants to do.

news

Houston Texans Transactions (9-11-2026)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.

news

Texans vs. Bills: Clowney's Return, Bullock and the Sack Chase | By the Numbers

From DeMeco Ryans' first home opener to Jadeveon Clowney's 2,808-day round trip, John Harris runs the numbers ahead of Texans vs. Bills at Reliant Stadium.

Advertising