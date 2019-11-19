Know Your Foe: Indianapolis Colts

It would, and should, come down to this, really.

The 6-4 Indianapolis Colts.

The 6-4 Houston Texans.

It's not the penultimate game of the season, but it'll have that sort of feel on Thursday evening when the Colts come to town. This will be the third year in the past five when the Colts and Texans will have met in Week 12 or later tied atop the AFC South.

In 2015, both teams were 6-7 and met in Indianapolis where the Texans had never won... until that day. The Texans left Indy with a win, one of three down the stretch in December that led to the division title. In 2016, the Texans and Colts were 6-6 heading into a December matchup with the division on the line. The Texans won that one too and took home the division title that year as well. So, it's to be expected that these two organizations would tangle on the brink of December with the top of the division on the line.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, 4-0 as a starting quarterback in his career vs. the Texans, returned back to the lineup last week against Jacksonville and it paid immediate dividends. The Colts beat the Jaguars 33-13, the first time all season that the Colts played a game with a margin of victory more than one score. Even in Week 7, the Colts and Texans played a nail-biter that went down to the final minute, but the Colts held serve and won 30-23. That win was the third in a row for the Colts over the Texans, two of which came here at NRG Stadium. In fact, the Texans have beaten the Colts just once at home (2016) since a win over Andrew Luck and the Colts in his rookie year in 2012. Here's hoping for that number to change to two on Thursday night.

So, um, yeah, there's a ton on the line in this one and that's the way it should be.