Know Your Foe: Indianapolis Colts

There isn't much that needs to be said when it's Colts week.

Since 2009, either the Colts or Texans have won the AFC South every year, minus 2017 when the Jaguars defense led them to the division title. In fact, over the history of the AFC South as it's currently constructed, outside of 2002, 2007, 2008 and 2017, every year has seen the Texans or Colts win the division. Suffice to say, when the Texans and the Colts have stepped on the field in recent years, there's been a ton at stake.

It's too early to say whether the Colts or Texans will win the division, but there's no question that this game will go a long way in determining which team could take home the 2019 division championship. Other than the 2017 finale, these two have played some knockdown, drag-out battles since 2014. The largest margin in a regular season victory (minus the 2017 finale) for either team over the past five years was seven points and there were two overtime games as well. Even that 2017 finale was only a nine-point margin, so there's not much that's separated these two organizations recently.

That said, the only game over the past six years with a double-digit margin left a mark for the Texans organization this entire offseason. Last January, the Colts came into NRG Stadium, took over the game early and never let go in a 21-7 wild card playoff win over the Texans. After the Texans posted an 11-5 season, one of the best in franchise history, Houston just didn't have it that day against Indianapolis and the Colts made them pay. Indy ran for 200 yards on a defense that had been giving up less than 90 yards per game all season long. Furthermore, the Texans offense hadn't scored in the single digits all year long and was held to just seven points.