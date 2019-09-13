Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1? A tough, gut-punch loss, on the road, to a Super Bowl contender.

Week 2? Divisional opponent without its starting quarterback.

Sound familiar? It should because it was just one year ago that the Houston Texans faced a nearly analogous situation to start the campaign. After losing to the Patriots in Foxboro in Week 1, the Texans traveled to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. It was a Titans team without its starting quarterback, two starting offensive tackles and one key backup offensive tackle.

It sounded too good to be true, but it was. Marcus Mariota, Jack Conklin, Taylor Lewan and Dennis Kelly sat out the Week 2 matchup with injuries, yet the Titans capitalized on what little offense they could muster and brilliant special teams work to win 20-17, leaving the Texans dazed, confused and 0-2.

Now, on the surface, there are three things different about this matchup against the Jaguars. First and foremost, the Texans played much better, especially offensively, against the Saints in Week 1 than they did in Week 1 vs. the Patriots in 2018. Two, this AFC South divisional matchup takes place at the cozy confines of NRG Stadium as opposed to a road venue. Third, the Texans defense is facing a rookie quarterback starting for the first time in his career.

Will those three things work in the Texans favor on Sunday? Here's hoping so, because this team needs a win in the worst way. The Texans haven't won a regular season/playoff game at home since the Monday night win over Tennessee back in December 2018. Furthermore, after winning nine straight last year, the Texans are 2-4 in their last six games, including last year's playoff loss to the Colts.

Defensively, the Jaguars have some of the best young talent in the league, including Jalen Ramsey, Myles Jack and Calais Campbell. But, edge rusher extraordinaire Yannick Ngakoue will miss this one with a hamstring issue. On offense, the question is whether rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II has some magic in his young right arm that can carry the Jaguars to a victory over the Texans.