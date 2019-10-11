Know Your Foe: Kansas City Chiefs

The Texans face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday one week after the Texans scored 53 points against Atlanta, the second-highest total in team history. The only time they went for more was in Week 4 in 2017 against Tennessee when the Texans erupted for 57 in a win over the Titans. The opponent the following week? The Chiefs. A weird coincidence, but the Texans are certainly looking for a different result than the last time they faced Kansas City. Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith lit up a depleted Texans defense in a 42-34 win on a Sunday night in NRG Stadium.

Plenty has changed in the two years since. The Chiefs now have the reigning MVP leading the charge - quarterback Patrick Mahomes, arguably the hottest name in the NFL. Behind Mahomes' sterling play and leadership, they were one Dee Ford offsides penalty away from going to last year's Super Bowl. Since Mahomes took over as the starter, the Chiefs are 17-6 and have only lost three times at home – against the Chargers in 2018, against the Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship and last week to the Colts. The loss to Indianapolis may not have been as shocking as the Chiefs offense being held to 13 points. It's the first time since Mahomes took over as the starter that the Chiefs scored fewer than 26 points in a game. The Colts defense had a great plan and executed flawlessly, but injuries severely impacted the Chiefs offensively. Receiver Sammy Watkins went out early in the game and dynamic star/offensive weapon Tyreek Hill has been injured since Week 1 (he could return this week). Furthermore, the offensive line was ravaged before, during and after the matchup with the Colts. In addition, Mahomes has dealt with a banged up ankle since Week 1 in Jacksonville.

The Chiefs defense, though, is a unit still getting to know one another. The defensive coordinator is new. The two starting safeties are new. One starting cornerback is new. The two starting defensive ends are new. Head coach Andy Reid knew that side of the ball needed upgrades and understands that it's a unit still under construction. One major issue for that side of the ball will be the anticipated absence of Pro Bowl interior star Chris Jones. He left last week's game against the Colts with a groin injury and is not expected to play in this one. As such, the Chiefs defense is shorthanded a bit, like its offensive cohorts.