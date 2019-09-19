Know Your Foe: Los Angeles Chargers

This week's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a prove-it game. Can you prove to the doubters and the critics that you are THAT team? It's not the Super Bowl. It's not a championship game. It's only Week 3 of the season, but it just feels like the Texans have a real chance to prove to many that this is the type of team opponents do not want to play week in and week out.

Prove-it games are the best. Loved them as a player. Loved them as a coach. Love them even more now. That's Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. A prove-it game. Why? Road trip to Los Angeles. Coming off two last-second nail-biters. Facing a future Hall of Fame quarterback, in addition to plenty of Pro Bowl talent oozing through on the other sideline. 12-4 team with a playoff win in 2018. One of the best in the AFC. Anything I left out? Nope. Quite simply, can you prove to them, and the rest of the league, that you are THAT team?

The Chargers are still led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Philip Rivers, one of the most ardent competitors in this league. He's got a weird release but one of the quickest triggers I've ever seen. He should've been sacked two or three times in the last matchup with the Texans in 2016, but he zipped passes for completions and touchdowns in a 21-13 win over Houston at NRG Stadium. Now, he's got Keenan Allen (injured in 2016), but his offensive line has seen better days. Can the Texans exploit that front to get to Rivers before he fires away?

Defensively, the Chargers have two of the best edge rushers in the NFL, arguably the best pass rush duo in the NFL. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram create headaches for everyone they face, but if the rush is working and the Chargers banged-up secondary isn't, can the Texans move the ball effectively through the air as they did against New Orleans in Week 1? Tons of questions and hopefully, the Texans will answer in the positive on Sunday afternoon.