Know Your Foe: New England Patriots

The Texans have squared off with the New England Patriots for the past four seasons and each of the last four matchups between these two teams took place at Gillette Stadium. Each of those four games ran the football gamut, really. The first was a 2016 thorough victory at the hands of the Patriots on a Thursday night. The second was a divisional round playoff game that saw the underdog Texans with the ball, down just a score in the fourth quarter. The third meeting in 2017 was an all-time nail-biter. The 2018 loss was an unfortunate one to the eventual Super Bowl champs in the opening game of the season. The only consistent aspect to each of those four games was that the Patriots won each matchup. In fact, the Texans last beat New England in 2009 in NRG Stadium when Bill O'Brien was the offensive play-caller for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

So, now the scene shifts to Houston for the first time since 2015 and it'll take place in primetime on Sunday night. The Texans have won their last four primetime games at home dating back to 2018, while the Patriots are 3-1 this season on primetime with their only loss coming to the Ravens three weeks ago on a Sunday night.

Over those four matchups at Gillette Stadium, players like Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks made life miserable for the Texans, but none of those four will be in a Patriots jersey on Sunday night. Last year's Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman will be, though, as will the man pulling the trigger for the past 19 seasons in New England - Tom Brady. It's not been an offense that has lit up the scoreboard as previous Patriots groups have done. In fact, against teams with a winning record since last year's Super Bowl, the offense scored 13 (Rams Super Bowl), 16 (at Buffalo), 20 (at Baltimore), 17 (at Philly, now 5-6) and 13 (vs. Dallas in a monsoon). Now, the Texans aren't as dynamic on defense as in previous years from a statistical perspective, so the Patriots will look to diversify their offense to put up more than 20 points against the Texans at NRG Stadium. In those four matchups in Gillette against the Texans, the Patriots scored 27, 34, 36 and 27.

On the other side of the ball, the Patriots defense is as good as it's ever been under head coach Bill Belichick. They rank second in the league against the pass and in total yardage allowed. The defense has pitched two shutouts, three other single digit totals and has allowed just 117 points (31.6 percent of that total came against the Ravens). Then again, outside of the Ravens and the monsoon-addled Cowboys, the Patriots faced the 15th, 18th, 23rd, 25th, 28th, 30th, 31st and 32nd ranked offenses (based on total yardage) in the league. So, are the Patriots a product of dominating poor offenses or a transcendent group that should continue to be compared to the 1985 Bears, 2000 Ravens and 1986 Giants?