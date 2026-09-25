Know Your Foe: The Texans' Keys to Slowing Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 3

Two AFC South Rivals, One Must-Win Sunday in Indianapolis

There aren't many Texans fans that thought their beloved squad would be winless through two games to start the 2026 season, but here we are. The 0-2 Texans go on the road this weekend to face another 0-2 team, AFC South foe the Indianapolis Colts. As such, one of these teams will remain winless after Sunday; now, there has been a tie between these two teams in the recent past, but let's hope this one doesn't go there. Regardless, a tie will not satisfy anyone in this situation - it's a WIN or ELSE Sunday in Naptown.

The four combined losses for the Texans and Colts have come to teams that are 7-1 on the season, so it's not a total surprise through two weeks that both teams are winless. But, so much was expected from the Texans and they haven't gotten to THAT point, yet. The Colts, on the other hand, were a bit of a mystery coming into the 2026 season. Would Daniel Jones be back healthy enough to lead the offense? What about Alec Pierce? Would the defense take a step forward? How much pressure is on head coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard? So, there was no true consensus on the Colts heading into 2026, but there was on the Texans.

Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce and a Pressure-Packed Colts Season

Okay, let's address each of those questions right here. Jones has played well, but not superb. Pierce started both of the first two games, but reinjured his heel that he had surgery on during the offseason. The defense ranks last in the league in nearly every single category. The pressure is amped up 20-fold for both Steichen and Ballard. So, yeah, for as much as times aren't great in Houston, things are really rough in Indianapolis too. Therefore, well, you know what I'm about to say, this matchup takes on massive importance in Lucas Oil Stadium where the Texans have won the last four in a row and need desperately to make it five in a row.

As such, let's get to know even more about the Texans Week 3 regular season foe - the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis Colts 2026 Schedule (0-2)

Week 1 – L Baltimore Ravens

– L Baltimore Ravens Week 2 – L @ Kansas City Chiefs (OT)

– L @ Kansas City Chiefs (OT) Week 3 – Houston Texans

– Houston Texans Week 4 – @ Washington Commanders

– @ Washington Commanders Week 5 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

– @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 6 – Tennessee Titans

– Tennessee Titans Week 7 – @ Minnesota Vikings

– @ Minnesota Vikings Week 8 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

– @ Jacksonville Jaguars Week 9 – Dallas Cowboys

– Dallas Cowboys Week 10 – Miami Dolphins

– Miami Dolphins Week 11 – @ Houston Texans

– @ Houston Texans Week 12 – New York Giants

– New York Giants Week 13 – BYE WEEK

– BYE WEEK Week 14 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

– @ Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 – @ Tennessee Titans

– @ Tennessee Titans Week 16 – Cincinnati Bengals

– Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 – @ Cleveland Browns

– @ Cleveland Browns Week 18 – Jacksonville Jaguars

Colts Offense by the Numbers (2026 regular season)

Rushing yards per game: 110.5 ypg (15th in the NFL)

110.5 ypg (15th in the NFL) Passing yards per game: 179.5 ypg (26th)

179.5 ypg (26th) Total offense per game: 290.0 ypg (21st)

290.0 ypg (21st) Turnovers lost: 3 (1 fumble lost, 2 INT)

Expected Colts Starting Offense for Week 3

QB – Daniel Jones

– Daniel Jones RB – Jonathan Taylor

– Jonathan Taylor TE – Tyler Warren

– Tyler Warren WR – KEENAN ALLEN or Alec Pierce (maybe?)

– KEENAN ALLEN or Alec Pierce (maybe?) WR – Josh Downs

– Josh Downs WR – DARIUS SLAYTON or Laquon Treadwell

– DARIUS SLAYTON or Laquon Treadwell LT – Bernhard Raimann

– Bernhard Raimann LG – Quenton Nelson

– Quenton Nelson C – Tanor Bortolini

– Tanor Bortolini RG – Matt Goncalves

– Matt Goncalves RT – Jalen Travis

Key offensive non-starters

TE – Drew Ogletree

– Drew Ogletree TE – Mo Alie-Cox

– Mo Alie-Cox RB – SETH McGOWAN

QB – Anthony Richardson

– Anthony Richardson OG – Dalton Tucker

– Dalton Tucker WR – DEION BURKS

Italics — Rookie · ALL CAPS — New to team in 2026

Keys to Winning vs. the Colts Offense

1. Who, and What, is Daniel Jones?

Since Colts starting QB Daniel Jones entered the NFL in 2019, it's been hard to figure him out. He led the Giants to the Divisional round in 2022, earned a sizable contract, got injured and then flamed out in New York. Enter Indianapolis. The Colts signed him for the 2025 season and he started off the season like an MVP candidate. He took to Shane Steichen's offense like a duck to water, and the Colts started the year 8-2. Then, heading into the Kansas City game last year, he fractured his fibula, one week before the Texans beat them in Indianapolis. The week following that loss to the Texans, he tore his Achilles in Jacksonville. Season over. Offseason questions turned on full volume. But, he made a masterful return for the start of the season and against Kansas City, he seemed to have his full mojo. So, can the Texans upset his rhythm on Sunday afternoon as they did last year?

2. The Question isn't Q

I keep waiting. Since 2018, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has been one of the best players at his position in the NFL. At times, he's been the best at his position and I keep waiting for the drop off to happen. He's in year nine and he's better than ever. When he pulls, he is so damn fast and quick to his blocking assignment. He can thrive in either gap or zone run schemes. He rarely gets knocked back in pass protection. In fact, in 2026, he has gotten even better in the first couple of games in his ninth season as a Colt. He sets the tone for Indianapolis' offense and has done so since he walked on campus. Over the years, Texans interior defensive linemen have all taken their run at Nelson and the Colts OG OG has won way more than his share against them all. The Texans defensive front will need to take that Nelson challenge head on for 60-65 plays if they're going to walk out of Lucas Oil Stadium with win number one in 2026.

3. JT28 is waiting…again

There are two Texans killers on this Colts roster. One of them is WR Alec Pierce but there's a major question about his health. He injured his surgically repaired heel last week in Kansas City and according to Indianapolis media, he's doing all that he can to try to be on the field for this game. So, with his status in question, let's discuss the other Texans killer on that offense - Jonathan Taylor. Just writing his name gives me the heebie-jeebies. I've seen every single run he's had against the Texans and I still hold my breath every time he touches the rock. Like Nelson, he seems to get better each and every year. His running patience has really matured. His vision has seemingly improved. With, or without, Pierce, Taylor is THE focal point of this offense and all it takes is one 75-yard run to the house to prove just that. He can do that in a blink.

Colts Defense by the Numbers (2026 regular season)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 177.0 ypg (31st in the NFL)

177.0 ypg (31st in the NFL) Passing yards allowed per game: 337.5 ypg (32nd)

337.5 ypg (32nd) Total yards allowed per game: 514.5 ypg (32nd)

514.5 ypg (32nd) Turnovers generated: 1 (1 fumble recovery — Colts are -2 in TO margin in 2026)

Expected Colts Starting Defense for Week 3

DE – ARDEN KEY

– ARDEN KEY DT – DeForest Buckner

– DeForest Buckner DT – Grover Stewart

– Grover Stewart DE – Laiatu Latu

– Laiatu Latu LB – AKEEM DAVIS-GAITHER

– AKEEM DAVIS-GAITHER LB – Jaylon Carlies

– Jaylon Carlies Nickel – Justin Walley

– Justin Walley CB – Charvarius Ward

– Charvarius Ward S – Camryn Bynum

– Camryn Bynum S – A.J. HAULCY or JONATHAN OWENS

– or JONATHAN OWENS CB – Sauce Gardner

Key defensive non-starters

DE – Adetomiwa Adebawore

– Adetomiwa Adebawore DE – Jaylahn Tuimoloau

– Jaylahn Tuimoloau DT – JERRY TILLERY

– JERRY TILLERY DE – CADEN CURRY

LB – BRYCE BOETTCHER

LB – CJ ALLEN

LB – Austin Ajiake

– Austin Ajiake CB – CAM TAYLOR-BRITT

Italics — Rookie · ALL CAPS — New to team in 2026

Keys to Winning vs. the Colts Defense

1. Stewart AND Buck!

As soon as I see the Colts on the schedule every single year, I think of 99 and 90. Yes, the two interior stars for the Colts DeForest Buckner (#99) and Grover Stewart (#90) pop into my head and wreak havoc in my brain. Thankfully for yours truly, I don't have to block either one of them, but I worry about my guys that do. Considering that the Texans interior OL struggled so mightily with the Bengals duo Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen, et al, it makes me worry that much more about Buck and Stew. Buckner's length and quickness have always been at issue for the Texans guards, while Stewart's power is a major problem for each interior player. If nothing else, the Texans interior three must not allow the Colts dynamic duo to wreck the game. That happened last week and we all saw what happened. It CANNOT happen this weekend.

2. LB Question Marks?

This past April in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts confirmed that they had issues at the linebacker position. They not only made their first pick former Georgia LB CJ Allen, but they also drafted another linebacker Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher, a 2024 Houston Astros draft pick. When they selected each of them, I did have a passing thought that they could possibly start the year as the starters in this defense. But, that hasn't come to fruition right now and it's created a bit of a void at the LB position in a big way, in my opinion. Jaylon Carlies starts next to Akeem Davis-Gaither, a former Lou Anarumo protege in Cincinnati, but I don't think that's what they ultimately want at that position. However, the two rookies are far from ready, so there's an opportunity for the Texans run game to exploit this position, of course, as long as they can control the defensive front.

3. Sauce, No Nico?

This is getting weird. Texans WR Nico Collins and Colts CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner are like ships passing in the night. In 2023, when the Texans met the Jets in New Jersey, Collins left the game on the third play of the game. In 2024, Nico injured his hamstring in the Buffalo game and missed five or six weeks, including the contest with the Jets. So, still just three plays of Sauce v. Nico. Then, in 2025, it was Gardner that was injured on the second play of the game, missing another matchup with Nico. The 2025 finale didn't feature either one as Sauce was rehabbing from that injury and Nico was resting for the playoffs. Fast forward to Sunday and it appears as if Nico will miss the contest against Sauce and the Colts. Sunday would be the fifth possible matchup of two of the best WR/CB in the NFL and they've played just five total PLAYS against one another. I say all of that to say that without Nico, the Texans MUST have a perimeter weapon step up in the competition with Sauce and create explosives against one of the best cover corners in the league. Maybe we can get them both on the field for a full series in week 11.