Week 3 Injury Report | Texans at Colts

Houston Texans
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|T
|Trent Brown
|Knee / Wrist
|DNP
|DE
|Jadevon Clowney
|Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Nico Collins
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LB
|Jake Hummel
|Groin
|DNP
|G
|Ed Ingram
|Groin
|DNP
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|DNP
|DE
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|LP
|DE
|Logan Hall
|Knee
|LP
|S
|M.J. Stewart
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Thumb
|FP
|LB
|Wade Woodaz
|Thumb
|FP
Indianapolis Colts
|Position
|Player
|Injury
|WED
|WR
|Ashton Dulin
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|Heel
|DNP
|CB
|Charvarius Ward
|Groin
|DNP
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|LP
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|Not Injury Related - Rest
|LP
|CB
|Ahmad Gardner
|Rib
|FP
|G
|Matt Goncalves
|Foot
|FP
|WR
|Laquon Treadwell
|Shoulder
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed