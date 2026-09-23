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Week 3 Injury Report | Texans at Colts

Week 3 injury updates presented by Shariff Injury Lawyers for the Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts game.

Sep 23, 2026 at 04:08 PM
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Houston Texans Public Relations
REG3- injury report_

Houston Texans

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
TTrent BrownKnee / WristDNP
DEJadevon ClowneyKneeDNP
WRNico CollinsHamstringDNP
LBJake HummelGroinDNP
GEd IngramGroinDNP
TEDalton SchultzNot Injury Related - RestDNP
DEWill Anderson Jr.Not Injury Related - RestLP
DELogan HallKneeLP
SM.J. StewartKneeLP
SReed BlankenshipThumbFP
LBWade WoodazThumbFP

Indianapolis Colts

PositionPlayerInjuryWED
WRAshton DulinAnkleDNP
WRAlec PierceHeelDNP
CBCharvarius WardGroinDNP
WRKeenan AllenNot Injury Related - RestLP
RBJonathan TaylorNot Injury Related - RestLP
CBAhmad GardnerRibFP
GMatt GoncalvesFootFP
WRLaquon TreadwellShoulderFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed
REG3- h2w

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