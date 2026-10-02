Know Your Foe: The Texans' Keys to Beating Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 4

Eight Years Later, the Cowboys Return to Houston

It's been eight long years since the Dallas Cowboys flew south to take on the Houston Texans. Houston had been in a bit of a tailspin, no pun intended, to start the 2018 season, but a win at Indianapolis set up a magical and hard hitting Sunday Night contest at Reliant Stadium. It's the hardest hitting football game I've ever seen. Dudes got SMOKED on nearly every single play. But, in the end, DeAndre Hopkins kept spinning and spinning and spinning to set up a game winning Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal in overtime.

Two Teams Desperate for a Win

So, eight years later, the Texans need a win desperately as they sit 0-3 and the Cowboys are seeking a win in the worst way after starting 1-2. Dallas is coming off a gut punch loss to Baltimore down in Rio de Janeiro, while the Texans suffered a similar painful defeat up in Indianapolis. So, while there's a natural rivalry in Dallas v. Houston, the desire to get a win for the 2026 season is even more important than state bragging rights.

GOTI, a New Defense and a Late-Week Trade

At the outset of training camp, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named the Cowboys offense GOTI - the Greatest Offense There Is, and that unit has lived up to most of the billing, averaging 28+ PPG through three games. The defense, on the other hand, has struggled with new DC Christian Parker trying to find the right mix on the field. The Cowboys traded for physical CB Joey Porter Jr., and it does appear as if he'll try to play on Sunday against WR Nico Collins. So, yeah, this one will get interesting.

As such, for the first time in eight years, let's prepare for the Texans week four opponent at Reliant Stadium - the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 Schedule (1-2)

Week 1 - L @ New York Giants 28-20

Week 2 - W Washington Commanders 37-20

Week 3 - L v. Baltimore Ravens 34-31 (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Week 4 - @ Houston Texans

Week 5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 6 - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 7 - @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8 - Arizona Cardinals

Week 9 - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 10 - San Francisco 49ers

Week 11 - Tennessee Titans

Week 12 - Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13 - @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 14 - BYE WEEK

Week 15 - @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 16 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 - New York Giants

Week 18 - @ Washington Commanders

Cowboys Offense by the Numbers (2026 Regular Season)

Rushing yards per game: 94.3 ypg (23rd in the NFL)

94.3 ypg (23rd in the NFL) Passing yards per game: 236.0 ypg (12th)

236.0 ypg (12th) Total offense per game: 330.3 ypg (12th)

330.3 ypg (12th) Turnovers lost: 2 (1 fumble lost, 1 INT)

Expected Cowboys Starting Offense for Week 4

QB: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott RB: Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams WR: CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb WR: George Pickens

George Pickens WR: Ryan Flournoy

Ryan Flournoy TE: Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson LT: Tyler Guyton

Tyler Guyton LG: T.J. Bass

T.J. Bass C: Cooper Beebe

Cooper Beebe RG: Tyler Booker

Tyler Booker RT: Terence Steele

Key Offensive Non-Starters

AP/Weapon X: Kavontae Turpin

Kavontae Turpin WR: Jonathan Mingo

Jonathan Mingo TE: Brevyn Spann-Ford

Brevyn Spann-Ford TE: Luke Schoonmaker

Italics - Rookie | ALL CAPS - New to team in 2026

Keys to Winning vs. the Cowboys Offense

1. We Missed Him Last Time

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is one of the highest paid QBs in the NFL for good reason. He's the unquestioned leader for one of the best offenses in the NFL. He's improved over his 11 years in the NFL and the Cowboys know they have a shot to win any game because he's under center. He didn't play two years ago on MNF and the Texans dominated in Jerry World for the first time. But, he led the Cowboys to a comeback win over the Texans in 2022 in Arlington. This Cowboys offense changes significantly when he's on the field vs. when he's not. He's a quick decision maker and will take off on a backbreaking scramble at a key time. But, mostly, he's going to stay in the pocket and pick apart the opposing defense. However, he hasn't faced this Texans defense and if DEs Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are cooking, they know exactly where #4 is going to be every time he drops to throw the ball. That could be a GREAT thing for the Texans on Sunday.

2. Take Your Pickens

The Texans did a great job of eliminating throws outside the numbers last week. They forced Colts QB Daniel Jones into a paltry four of 11 for 37 yards and an INT when he had to throw deep/intermediate routes outside the numbers. In other words, when he tested CBs Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter outside, it didn't work. But, the Cowboys have two otherworldly outside threats on either side - CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Furthermore, Prescott is more accurate outside the numbers and deep down the field, but the Texans two CBs are about as good as it gets covering in those areas of the field. That duo must take the ball away when challenged this week in that area of the field.

3. Nine

Looking at the Cowboys offense, it reads like a who's who in the NFL. But, the player that gives me pause every time I see his name is multiple use weapon X Kavontae Turpin. When the Texans last faced him in 2024, he scorched the Texans nickel cover man Jeff Okudah for a slant catch-and-run touchdown. And, it wasn't even close. I can still see him FLYING out in the open after taking a reception all the way to the house. No one can match up with him adequately enough to truly eliminate his impact. But, when he's in the game, it's key that the Texans defense finds him, accounts for him and then tackles as well as possible when they get their hands on him. He's no bigger than your oldest teenage son, but he'll leave any white jersey in his wake, if left to his own devices.

Cowboys Defense by the Numbers (2026 Regular Season)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 179.7 ypg (31st in the NFL)

179.7 ypg (31st in the NFL) Passing yards allowed per game: 207.3 ypg (14th)

207.3 ypg (14th) Total offense allowed per game: 387.0 ypg (30th)

387.0 ypg (30th) Turnovers generated: 2 (2 fumble recoveries - Cowboys are even in TO margin in 2026)

Expected Cowboys Starting Defense for Week 4

OLB: RASHAN GARY

RASHAN GARY DE: OTITO OGBONNIA

OTITO OGBONNIA NT: Kenny Clark

Kenny Clark DE: Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams OLB: Donovan Ezeiruaku

Donovan Ezeiruaku LB: DEE WINTERS

DEE WINTERS LB: DeMarvion Overshown (injured currently) or JAISHAWN BARHAM

DeMarvion Overshown (injured currently) or JAISHAWN BARHAM Nickel: CALEB DOWNS

CALEB DOWNS CB: DaRon Bland

DaRon Bland S: Markquese Bell

Markquese Bell S: Malik Hooker (injured, currently)

Malik Hooker (injured, currently) CB: Shavon Revel Jr. or JOEY PORTER JR. or ??

Key Defensive Non-Starters

OLB: MALACHI LAWRENCE

MALACHI LAWRENCE OLB: VON MILLER

VON MILLER CB: COBIE DURANT (injured currently)

COBIE DURANT (injured currently) OLB: James Houston

Italics - Rookie | ALL CAPS - New to team in 2026

Keys to Winning vs. the Cowboys Defense

1. A New Q

Last week the Texans defense faced a famous Q in future Hall of Famer Quenton Nelson. This week, the Texans offense faces its own Q, one that has left an imprint on many, including Texans QB C.J. Stroud - Quinnen Williams. He's not as big as Dexter Lawrence II. He's not as tall or long as DeForest Buckner. He's not as powerful as Grover Stewart, but he's a MASSIVE problem. Why? He's quick. He's angry. He's violent on the field with his hands. And, he doesn't back off. There's no quit in this guy. He set out to make Stroud's life miserable when Williams was a Jet the two times the teams played in New Jersey. In their first meeting in 2023, he knocked Stroud out of the game with a vicious pass rush. Now, he'll have his sights on number seven again. After facing Lawrence, Buckner and Stewart the past two weeks, the Texans interior must match Williams' intensity and hand-to-hand violence. If not, he can truly wreck the game from the inside as those three did to the Texans offense the past two games.

2. Will the New Guy Play?

A trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. was consummated late on Wednesday night, which will bolster the Cowboys secondary in a major way. But, does the former Steeler have enough lead time to prep and play against the Texans? If he does, it's key to remember the last time the Texans faced him. It was in the playoff game at Pittsburgh last year and his physicality knocked WR Nico Collins out of the game. However, that's his game. He's going to push, hold, grab and try to get away with things that he's always done. He's not a natural cover corner, but more of a bully who will thrive if officials "let them play". If it's a crew that's quick to throw flags, he'll have a bad day. But, the fact that he's now in Dallas with Nico staring them in the face, I could see the Cowboys getting Porter up to speed quickly to prepare for another matchup with the Texans star WR who is projected to play in this one. Again, can Porter Jr. get ready in just two to three days time to face the Texans/Collins?

3. The Rookie