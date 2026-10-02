Texans Defense Zeroes In on Tackling, Takeaways and "Everybody Doing Their Job"

Key Takeaways

DeMeco Ryans said plays over the middle "come down to tackling."

Ryans said Reed Blankenship "has progressed from Week 1 to Week 3."

Will Anderson Jr. said the defense is "really close" when all 11 players do their job.

Anderson works on pass rush technique with Coach Rod Wright and Danielle Hunter, and takes coaching from Jadeveon Clowney.

Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans identified one clear area for the defense to clean up before Sunday's Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium: tackling.

It Comes Down to Tackling

"I think we've been pretty solid from our defensive tackle position. If speaking in the run game, our guys are doing it well. In the passing game, in the middle of our defense, where some plays have gotten out on us is it comes down to tackling. I think that's the main thing. A couple times the ball got checked down, specifically last week, the ball gets checked down over the middle of the defense. We have to do a better job of having our cleats in the ground set, ball out breaking and making sure we're wrapping up."

Reed Blankenship Growing Week to Week

Ryans said S Reed Blankenship has improved each week.

"Reed has progressed from Week 1 to Week 3. He's definitely gotten better. He did a great job of just being in the proper position and attacking the football the right way. Getting us the football there later in the drive last week, it was big for us. He'll continue to improve."

Will Anderson Jr.: "When All 11 Guys Are in the Right Area"

DE Will Anderson Jr. said the defense is close.

"I think it's just everybody doing their job. Like I said, I think we're really close. If I could just be 100% honest with you and be transparent, it's just everybody has to do their job. I think Coach hit it on the head today. He said, 'Man, defense. When all 11 guys are in the right area and everybody's communicating, we are a really great defense.'"

"It's not up for anybody in that locker room to condemn anybody or put anybody down," Anderson added. "It's for us to uplift them so they can get it right. When they get it right, everybody's going to be happy."

Winning the Turnover Battle

"That was something we talked about during the first week. We didn't take the ball. We didn't start taking the ball until this last game. If we can continue to open that up and win the turnover battle and get the ball and get the ball back in the offensive hand, I think that will open a lot of stuff up for us... And recover. We have to do a better job of recovering."

Extra Pass Rush Work With Danielle Hunter and Jadeveon Clowney

Anderson described the detail work he does on the side of practice with Defensive Line/Defensive Run Game Coordinator Rod Wright and DE Danielle Hunter, known as "D-Hunt."

"I think it just starts in practice. Whenever the defense is not going, me, Coach Rod and 'D-Hunt,' we stand off to the side and that's the time where we slow things kind of down and we really just work through those mechanics of getting stuck at the top of the rush and then defeating the outside hand, doing all the different type of things to be able to turn the corner tight, running hula hoops, all those different type of things. But just constantly repping those reps so when the game comes, it's going to show up."

Asked how he got better Wednesday, Anderson also pointed to DE Jadeveon Clowney: "I continue to run my line every day. I go out and pre-practice every single day and I go through my process of running my line. Then I continue to work on my stab with my coach and don't forget the trail arm, because a couple of times in the game, I didn't bring my trail arm on some of my rushes and I got caught. Just continuously working my trail arm. Then two, just working on my footwork with 'D-Hunt' and taking coaching from him and Clowney."

Texans Defense: What to Know

What is the Texans defense focused on this week?

DeMeco Ryans said the main focus is tackling: "We have to do a better job of having our cleats in the ground set, ball out breaking and making sure we're wrapping up."

Who does Will Anderson Jr. work with on his pass rush?