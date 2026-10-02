C.J. Stroud on "Controlled Aggression" and Sparking the Texans Offense

Key Takeaways

C.J. Stroud said the Texans offense needs "a controlled aggression" between risk and ball security.

DeMeco Ryans said, "There are multiple ways to move the football," and the goal is to "sustain drives better."

Ryans said the run game has been "reset" around aiming points, hat placement and running back tracks.

Stroud said Woody Marks is "toting the ball well" and "catching it great."

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud said Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, that the offense has to find the right balance between taking shots and protecting the football heading into Sunday's Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Finding the Balance Between Risk and Ball Security

"I think it's important to take care of the ball and keep the team on the field as much as you can. I think there's also a balance of taking risk, but there has to be a controlled aggression. I think we can definitely be both sides. You can be super conservative with the ball, not take any risk, or you can take a lot of risk and just be careless, which I don't think is smart either. You have to be somewhere in the middle."

DeMeco Ryans: "There Are Multiple Ways to Move the Football"

Asked about Stroud's desire to be more aggressive, HC DeMeco Ryans said: "We all work together offensively for whatever that looks like when it comes to aggressive. If C.J. says that, you have to ask him what he truly means by that. Everybody's working together on offense. For me, it's just to move the football efficiently up and down the field. However that looks, you can get explosive runs. If we block it the right way, run it the right way, you can get explosive passes. When we hold up in protection, give C.J. time, the routes are on time. Everybody's in the right position they need to be in. There are multiple ways to move the football. There's not just one way you have to do it. For us, we just have to be efficient on offense, sustain drives better."

Hunting More Explosive Plays

Stroud wants to carry the late-game production forward: "I would say I think the fourth quarter production that we saw this last game, we can do it in the first and second quarter. We have to be wanting to do it. We've had those conversations and I think we're doing a better job now and will do a better job at that."

He described his approach as "just being aggressive, trying to stay ahead of the sticks."

"I believe you need explosives. Sustaining drives for 15-plus plays is really tough in the NFL. I think the more explosives that we can obtain, the pushes down the field a little more, the more aggressive we can be in. We're all a part of it. We all can execute the plays better, we can call better, we can do everything better and I think we'll do that."

Stroud also credited OC Nick Caley as the offense works to find its identity.

"I think we're still finding our identity. I think that's just the NFL. Every team is finding our identity from Week 1 to Week 6, trying to see what they can do, what they can't do. I think we're all trying to do that. I think Caley is warming up. He's doing everything he can to make sure that we're getting our jobs done. We can help him out too, by running the ball better, being better on first and second down. It's not just all on him, it's on us as well."

Resetting the Texans Run Game

"I think there are more yards out there for us to get," Ryans said. "We just reset. We just make sure we're dialed in on our aiming points, our hat placement, our running back tracks, make sure everybody's on the same page and that we're in unison as we're running the football. When we run it and we're in unison, we're able to block it really well, run it well and really gain a lot of explosive yards. We're just reset in the run game and excited to see how that looks this week."

On pre-snap motion: "Any type of motion, you want to get guys out of position just a hair so you can have a better angle in the run game or get guys looking at the wrong thing in the passing game and you have free access. When you utilize motion the right way and keep mixing it up, it can be beneficial for your offense."

Woody Marks Out of the Backfield

Stroud likes what he's seeing from RB Woody Marks as a receiver.