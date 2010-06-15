Kubiak happy to see A&M, Texas staying put

Texans coach Gary Kubiak tactfully avoided discussing the future of his alma mater, Texas A&M, and the Big 12 Conference with the media in recent days as rumors swirled that A&M might be joining the SEC or Pac-10.

With reports Tuesday morning confirming that A&M, Texas and several other schools will remain in the Big 12, Kubiak felt free to speak his mind.

"I love tradition, so I think it's great," he said. "The bottom line, it just sounds like there are so many options for those schools out there right now. I thought it was pretty impressive for them to get together and say we're going to keep this thing together and keep playing each other, because it is a tremendous conference. As an alumnus from one of the schools, I'm glad it ended up that way."

Kubiak also reiterated his comments from Monday about the Thanksgiving Day rivalry between A&M and Texas, a rivalry that now remains intact for the forseeable future.