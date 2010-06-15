Kubiak happy to see A&M, Texas staying put

Texans coach Gary Kubiak tactfully avoided discussing the future of his alma mater, Texas A&M, and the Big 12 Conference with the media in recent days as rumors swirled that A&M might be joining the SEC or Pac-10.
With reports Tuesday morning confirming that A&M, Texas and several other schools will remain in the Big 12, Kubiak felt free to speak his mind.
"I love tradition, so I think it's great," he said. "The bottom line, it just sounds like there are so many options for those schools out there right now. I thought it was pretty impressive for them to get together and say we're going to keep this thing together and keep playing each other, because it is a tremendous conference. As an alumnus from one of the schools, I'm glad it ended up that way."
Kubiak also reiterated his comments from Monday about the Thanksgiving Day rivalry between A&M and Texas, a rivalry that now remains intact for the forseeable future.
"When you think of football season, there's certain dates you think of and things happening around the country," he said. "I know on Thanksgiving it's time to sit down and watch the Aggies and the 'Horns get after it. It's been that way for years, and hopefully it will never change."