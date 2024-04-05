 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Let the Good Times Roll | Daily Brew

Apr 05, 2024 at 10:00 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

nick bre

Let's rewind the clock and go back to the level of freak-out (by some) after day one of the negotiating period of free agency.

Let's zoom ahead to Wednesday of this week when news broke that Stefon Diggs was coming here and the Texans would be the talk of the NFL.

Again.

I suppose you can't fault some people for wanting instant gratification. In the last 14 months, the Texans have treated us to more off-field emotional spikes than any time in their history.

The DeMeco Ryans hiring was like a quad shot of espresso through an IV.

2023 Draft night sent our spirits soaring into another galaxy.

NFL Honors was a sleigh ride through nirvana. The fan base has grown to anticipate the off-field football dopamine hit.

Day two of the negotiating period brought us Danielle Hunter. An EKG on me would have looked like an illustration of Everest. Then Joe Mixon showed up, along with several other key acquisitions.

I was 'good' with everything, waiting on the draft. Then – DIGGS! What!? Pinch me. The Texans, already one of the best passing attacks in the NFL, add a premiere aerial playmaker!?

Yes they did. And it's going to be so much fun to watch. I imagine Bobby Slowik has worn out his dry-erase board, coming up with all the possible plays for Diggs, Nico, Tank, Joe, Dalton and the trigger man, C.J. Let's go!

What a year, already! We have the uniform reveal coming up on draft week, then the draft, then OTAs and minicamp.

The schedule will come out in May. The Traveling Texans will have many decisions to make on what games to attend. With all the hype, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a Grateful Dead-like touring fanbase.

Having the Hall of Fame game and Andre Johnson induction weekend added to the mix makes this even more special.

Look, I'm the first to tell you that the only thing that matters is Week One. Then you take it from there. But you can't help to get caught up in a tsunami of excitement this offseason. It keeps building and we're all eager to see where it goes. Enjoy every moment.

Related Content

news

Annual Meeting Musings | Daily Brew

Mingling at the NFL Annual Meeting (which everyone calls 'The owners' meetings' as a nickname), I was consistently greeted with comments like 'what a great season for you guys!' They were very welcome and I savored them.
news

Shopping, Stopping and Receiving | Daily Brew

All this uniform talk lately has me in a merch state of mind. Just in time, the Texans Team Shop is offering 60% off this weekend. What!? I'm in.
news

Free agency wellness check | Daily Brew

I listened, watched and scrolled all day Monday before getting on the air at 6pm to discuss day one of the so-called legal tampering period. Yes, the league year doesn't start until Wednesday at 3pm central, but this race starts well before the starting gun gets fired.
news

Free Agency Fodder | Daily Brew

Hear from John McClain, Cecil Shorts II, and Sean Pendergast in today's Brew.
news

Texans All Access returns to the radio, and beyond, TONIGHT

On Monday evening at 6 p.m. CT, 'Texans All Access' will be back on the air. Listen LIVE on SportsRadio 610 am, the Houston Texans Mobile App or on HoustonTexans.com. It'll be in podcast form later on iTunes, the mobile app and website later in the evening.
news

Offseason Signs, and a Signing | Daily Brew

You know it's the offseason if I'm watching C.J. Stroud in the Pro Bowl Games and I'm sweating the outcome of friendly skills challenge like a playoff berth hangs in the balance.
news

Afterburners to the Season | Daily Brew

Honors season could mean some current Texans - and a club legend - get recognition.
news

VanderBlog: Season Ends, '24 Begins | AFC Divisional Round

A season for the ages came to a screeching halt as the Texans fell hard at Baltimore 34-10.
news

Game Prep | Daily Brew

As Houston gets itself through 'Deep Freeze '24' consider this as all of us 'taking one for the team.'
news

VanderBlog: Super Wild Card Win 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Browns in Super Wild Card game
news

VanderBlog: Playoff Ticket-Punching-Historic Victory

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Colts and earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2019
Advertising