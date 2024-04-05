Let the Good Times Roll | Daily Brew

I was 'good' with everything, waiting on the draft. Then – DIGGS! What!? Pinch me. The Texans, already one of the best passing attacks in the NFL, add a premiere aerial playmaker!?

Yes they did. And it's going to be so much fun to watch. I imagine Bobby Slowik has worn out his dry-erase board, coming up with all the possible plays for Diggs, Nico, Tank, Joe, Dalton and the trigger man, C.J. Let's go!

What a year, already! We have the uniform reveal coming up on draft week, then the draft, then OTAs and minicamp.

The schedule will come out in May. The Traveling Texans will have many decisions to make on what games to attend. With all the hype, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a Grateful Dead-like touring fanbase.

Having the Hall of Fame game and Andre Johnson induction weekend added to the mix makes this even more special.