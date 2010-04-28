Liquid lime and the Houston Texans YMCA

Apr 28, 2010 at 08:15 AM

And then I asked, "What does the liquid lime do?"

When paving a parking lot, you use liquid lime to stabilize the soil so that when the dirt expands and contracts, the concrete above it doesn't crack. They've thought of everything, I tell ya!

I learned this last week when I visited the construction site of the new Houston Texans YMCA at the corner of Griggs Rd. and Martin Luther King Blvd. It will replace the South Central branch of years past and is the most obvious culmination of a larger partnership between our hometown team and one of the great beacon organizations in our communities.

Sparked by donations from The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation and the Houston Texans Foundation, the Houston Texans YMCA is the first YMCA branch to be named for a professional sports franchise. It's slated to open in the fall of 2010, complete with splash park!

The construction book—several feet by several feet and easily three inches thick—provides more details than you or I could understand, but also offers a big-picture glimpse into this wonderful plan. The list of amenities and special projects is growing constantly, so I'll be back as construction progresses to report on some of the great things the third ward and greater Houston can expect from the new facility!

Check out live construction updates via our construction cam here!

2009_ymca-rendering-cropped.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (8-27-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster move.

news

Texans to take time with "hard decisions" on roster cuts

Now that the Texans 2022 preseason schedule is over, Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke Friday morning about upcoming roster decisions.

news

By the Numbers, preseason style | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares key numbers from the 2022 Preseason.

news

Texans offense getting close to Lovie Smith's vision

After seeing his team wrap up Texans Camp and the preseason, Lovie Smith says the identity of the Texans offense is "absolutely" close to what he envisions.

Advertising