Live from the Pro Bowl press box

The 2010 Pro Bowl is about one hour away, and I'm all set up in one of the many press boxes at Sun Life Stadium (formerly known as Land Shark Stadium) in South Florida. I'll be blogging throughout the game, and we'll have video highlights, interviews with Texans players and an article or two up afterward on HoustonTexans.com.

The Texans have a team-record four Pro Bowlers in quarterback Matt Schaub, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive end Mario Williams and linebacker DeMeco Ryans. The AFC and NFC all-star squads are warming up on the field now. Schaub, Johnson and Williams all will start in the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. Eastern (6:20 back in Houston).

The press box that I'm in is filled with some of the biggest names in the sportswriting business--- Peter King of SI.com, John Clayton of ESPN and Vic Carucci of NFL.com to name a few. Also saw Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com and Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com as I was picking up my media credential outside the stadium.

There's a chance of rain here in South Florida this evening, which would not be a pleasant development for anyone involved in the game. Hopefully, it'll stay dry, but we'll be here covering it either way. As a reminder, you can check out all of all of our Texans Pro Bowl coverage from this past week at our 2010 Pro Bowl Central page.