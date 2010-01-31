Live from the Pro Bowl press box

Jan 31, 2010 at 11:18 AM

The 2010 Pro Bowl is about one hour away, and I'm all set up in one of the many press boxes at Sun Life Stadium (formerly known as Land Shark Stadium) in South Florida. I'll be blogging throughout the game, and we'll have video highlights, interviews with Texans players and an article or two up afterward on HoustonTexans.com.

The Texans have a team-record four Pro Bowlers in quarterback Matt Schaub, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive end Mario Williams and linebacker DeMeco Ryans. The AFC and NFC all-star squads are warming up on the field now. Schaub, Johnson and Williams all will start in the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. Eastern (6:20 back in Houston).

The press box that I'm in is filled with some of the biggest names in the sportswriting business--- Peter King of SI.com, John Clayton of ESPN and Vic Carucci of NFL.com to name a few. Also saw Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com and Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com as I was picking up my media credential outside the stadium.

There's a chance of rain here in South Florida this evening, which would not be a pleasant development for anyone involved in the game. Hopefully, it'll stay dry, but we'll be here covering it either way. As a reminder, you can check out all of all of our Texans Pro Bowl coverage from this past week at our 2010 Pro Bowl Central page.

I'll be back with another blog post in a bit. For now, here's a shot of my view from the press box:

pro-bowl-press-box.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Everyone--Not Just the GM & Coaches--Is Watching During a Prospect Visit

General Manager Nick Caserio explained what happens when an NFL Prospect comes to Houston for a Top 30 visit.

news

Coaches' Input "Valuable" to GM Nick Caserio and Scouting Staff for NFL Draft

General Manager Nick Caserio described the collaborative effort that will go into the Texans' decision on who to pick next week in the NFL Draft.

news

Transcript: 4-21-2022 Press Conference

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio spoke to the media.

news

GM Nick Caserio open to trades, but not expecting much action at No. 3 | Daily Brew

Nick Caserio, open to trading the No. 3 overall pick, admitted he expects there to be more interest in the Texans' No. 13 pick instead.

Advertising