LIVE is cool

How do you like 'live'?

We like it quite a bit here at HoustonTexans.com.

Yesterday we streamed Gary Kubiak's post-practice meeting with the media, and some of you caught it. This morning, we aired portions of practice as well as Kubiak's time with the media. We also caught up with Kevin Walter after he got a pie-in-the-face from Matt Schaub, and we chatted with Schaub and backup Dan Orlovsky as well.

We'll continue to show more practices live, and we're also going to huddle with some other experts as well for Texans talk.

But a few housecleaning notes: we can't always show the entirety of a practice. We don't want to give away plays or secret information like that. So if you see an empty field, that means we can't shoot.