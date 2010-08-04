LIVE is cool

Aug 04, 2010 at 12:14 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

How do you like 'live'?

We like it quite a bit here at HoustonTexans.com.

Yesterday we streamed Gary Kubiak's post-practice meeting with the media, and some of you caught it. This morning, we aired portions of practice as well as Kubiak's time with the media. We also caught up with Kevin Walter after he got a pie-in-the-face from Matt Schaub, and we chatted with Schaub and backup Dan Orlovsky as well.

We'll continue to show more practices live, and we're also going to huddle with some other experts as well for Texans talk.
But a few housecleaning notes: we can't always show the entirety of a practice. We don't want to give away plays or secret information like that. So if you see an empty field, that means we can't shoot.

We'll announce on our facebook and twitter when we're about to go live, so make sure you follow us there. And don't forget to keep coming back to HoustonTexans.com throughout the day.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (10-27-2022)

The Houston Texans made a roster moves.

news

Tennessee Titans | Know Your Foe

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the Titans roster ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup.

news

Remember the Titans matchups | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer looks back to the best Texans-Titans matchups over the years ahead of Sunday's game.

news

Could Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett's role be changing? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans WR Phillip Dorsett has shown himself to be a dependable target for Davis Mills, but will an injury to Nico Collins make him an even bigger one?

Advertising