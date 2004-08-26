M. Bell placed on IR

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans placed LB Marcus Bell on the Reserve/Injured list Thursday.
The Texans signed Bell on Mar. 11 as a free agent. He previously played three seasons (2000-2002) in Seattle, posting 99 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one INT and six passes defensed. The Seahawks originally drafted Bell in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft.
Houston Texans and Texas Southern University Announce Partnership
The Houston Texans and Texas Southern University announced a two-year partnership that will positively impact the Houston community by creating opportunities for student athletes both on the field and in the classroom.
Houston Texans invite fans to the 2022 Draft Party presented by Miller Lite
For the first time, the Houston Texans will host the event at Miller Outdoor Theatre as new players are picked.
Dr. James E. Muntz named Outstanding NFL Team Physician of the year
NFL Physicians Society applauds Dr. James E. Muntz for receiving the Jerry "Hawk" Rhea Award.
Houston Texans Announce 2022 Coaching Staff
The Houston Texans announced their 2022 coaching staff today.
Statement from Nick Caserio on Head Coach Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history.
Statement from Head Coach Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history.
Houston Texans Hire Lovie Smith as Head Coach
The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team's fifth head coach in franchise history. The Texans also promoted Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator and retained Frank Ross as special teams coordinator.
Houston Texans and NFL/LISC Grassroots Program Grant Program Grant $250,000 to Legacy the School of Sport Sciences
The Houston Texans, in partnership with the NFL/Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Grassroots Program, announced a $250,000 grant for Legacy The School of Sport Sciences.
Texans OL Justin Britt, TE Jeff Driskel, QB Tyrod Taylor and LB Garret Wallow recognized with 2021 team awards
Recipients of The Ed Block Courage Award are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.
Houston Texans Redefine Season Ticket Membership for Fans
Today, the Texans announced a redefined Season Ticket Membership for fans with first-time savings, more flexibility and better benefits.