M. Bell placed on IR

Aug 25, 2004 at 07:00 PM
Enrique Vasquez


HOUSTON - The Houston Texans placed LB Marcus Bell on the Reserve/Injured list Thursday.

The Texans signed Bell on Mar. 11 as a free agent. He previously played three seasons (2000-2002) in Seattle, posting 99 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one INT and six passes defensed. The Seahawks originally drafted Bell in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft.


