McNair "delighted" to re-sign Ryans

The Texans just announced that they have re-signed restricted free agent linebacker DeMeco Ryans. Multiple media outlets reported yesterday that it's a six-year deal, although the team does not release contract specifics.

I had a chance to catch up with Texans owner Bob McNair for his thoughts on the move (and on the Texans' 2010 preseason schedule).

"I was delighted that we were able to get him signed," McNair said. "As you know, he was a restricted free agent and we didn't have to sign him; he was already under contract. But he has been a real leader on defense and I think has set a good example for his teammates and has worked extremely hard. We felt like he deserved it, and we're happy for him."

McNair said that re-signing Ryans, the Texans' defensive captain, was an extension of the team's philosophy of building through the draft. Ryans is one of three defensive Pro Bowlers, along with Mario Williams and Brian Cushing, that the Texans have drafted since 2006.