More on Smith

It was reported yesterday by the Associated Press that the Texans agreed to terms with free agent guard Wade Smith on a four-year deal. Mark Berman of FOX 26 (KRIV-TV Houston) and John McClain of the Houston Chronicle both put up stories last night on the agreement as well.

"Wade is excited to be able to continue his career in his home state," Smith's agent, Brian Parker, said of his Dallas-native client to FOX 26.

Berman also caught up with Smith for his thoughts on the reported deal.

"I'm very excited," Smith said. "It's a great program, right on the cusp of going to the playoffs. I want to do my part to help us get over the hump and get in the playoffs."

According to Berman, Smith said that this ranks as a great moment in his life.

"It's a very big day, right up there with getting drafted as a rookie," Smith said. "I'm getting my family into a comfortable situation. I am very grateful to the organization for giving me this opportunity."

Our friend Paul Kuharsky of the ESPN.com AFC South blog wrote yesterday that Smith increases the Texans' interior line options. Kuharsky also offered up this review of Smith from Scouts Inc.: