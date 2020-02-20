NFL Combine: What you need to know about the vertical jump

Feb 20, 2020 at 02:47 PM
How high can you jump?

The NFL Combine asks that question every year to prospects looking to impress teams. The answer could impact a player's draft stock, depending on the position group. The vertical jump is a measure of not just how high an athlete can jump, but also a test of raw explosiveness.

The Rules: A measuring device with prongs is used to mark the jump which is measured in inches. From a standing position, a player crouches down and jumps as high as he can, using his hand to make contact with the highest prong possible.

Current NFL Combine record: Cornerback Donald Washington (2009)/ Chris Conley (2015), 45.0"

Here are some current Texans who excelled in the vertical jump portion of their NFL Combine performance:
Benardrick McKinney (2015) – 40.5"
Lonnie Johnson (2019) – 38.0"
J.J. Watt (2011) – 37.0"
Barkevious Mingo (2013) – 37.0"
Charles Omenihu (2019) – 36.5"
Kahale Warring (2019) – 36.5"
DeAndre Hopkins (2013) – 36"
Zach Cunningham (2017) – 35.0"

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine takes place Tuesday, February 25 through Sunday, March 1. On-field drills begin on Thursday, February 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Photos: Current Texans defensive players at past NFL Combines

Check out shots of current Texans defensive players from previous NFL Combines. (Photos via AP Images)

Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 25

Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
2 / 25

Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid performs in a drill at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
3 / 25

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid performs in a drill at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 25

Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
5 / 25

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs a drill during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
6 / 25

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs a drill during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Kentucky defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 25

Kentucky defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 25

Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
9 / 25

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 25

Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Stanford linebacker Peter Kalambayi runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 25

Stanford linebacker Peter Kalambayi runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley makes a catch as he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 25

Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley makes a catch as he runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 25

Wisconsin defensive end JJ Watt runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 25

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Auburn defensive lineman Angelo Blackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
15 / 25

Auburn defensive lineman Angelo Blackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
16 / 25

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
UCLA defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
17 / 25

UCLA defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 25

Illinois defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
19 / 25

Stanford defensive back Justin Reid runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs the 40 yard dash during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
20 / 25

Mississippi State linebacker Benardrick Mckinney runs the 40 yard dash during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham competes in the vertical jump at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
21 / 25

Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham competes in the vertical jump at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Clemson defensive lineman D J Reader runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
22 / 25

Clemson defensive lineman D J Reader runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Ohio State University cornerback Bradley Roby runs up the fields the at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on February 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
23 / 25

Ohio State University cornerback Bradley Roby runs up the fields the at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on February 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Louisiana State defensive lineman Barkevious Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 25

Louisiana State defensive lineman Barkevious Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Rice defensive back Phillip Gaines runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 25

Rice defensive back Phillip Gaines runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

