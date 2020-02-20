NFL Combine: What you need to know about the vertical jump

How high can you jump?

The NFL Combine asks that question every year to prospects looking to impress teams. The answer could impact a player's draft stock, depending on the position group. The vertical jump is a measure of not just how high an athlete can jump, but also a test of raw explosiveness.

Who can improve draft stock most: Wide receivers, defensive backs, pass rushers

The Rules: A measuring device with prongs is used to mark the jump which is measured in inches. From a standing position, a player crouches down and jumps as high as he can, using his hand to make contact with the highest prong possible.

Current NFL Combine record: Cornerback Donald Washington (2009)/ Chris Conley (2015), 45.0"

Here are some current Texans who excelled in the vertical jump portion of their NFL Combine performance:

Benardrick McKinney (2015) – 40.5"

Lonnie Johnson (2019) – 38.0"

J.J. Watt (2011) – 37.0"

Barkevious Mingo (2013) – 37.0"

Charles Omenihu (2019) – 36.5"

Kahale Warring (2019) – 36.5"

DeAndre Hopkins (2013) – 36"

Zach Cunningham (2017) – 35.0"