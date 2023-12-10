Nico Collins joins exclusive Houston Texans receiving club | Texans at Jets

Nico Collins is now just the fourth Houston Texan to ever log 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

The third-year receiver entered Sunday's Week 14 matchup with the New York Jets just nine yards shy of 1,000 for the 2023 regular season, and he caught a C.J. Stroud pass for 13vyards in the opening quarter.

Collins joined Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins and Brandin Cooks as the only Texans to ever crack the 1,000 yard mark.

In Weeks 12 and 13, Collins caught a combined 16 catches for an NFL-best 295 yards in that span.