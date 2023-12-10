Nico Collins joins exclusive Houston Texans receiving club | Texans at Jets

Dec 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

NCstoryNYJ

Nico Collins is now just the fourth Houston Texan to ever log 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

The third-year receiver entered Sunday's Week 14 matchup with the New York Jets just nine yards shy of 1,000 for the 2023 regular season, and he caught a C.J. Stroud pass for 13vyards in the opening quarter.

Collins joined Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins and Brandin Cooks as the only Texans to ever crack the 1,000 yard mark.

In Weeks 12 and 13, Collins caught a combined 16 catches for an NFL-best 295 yards in that span.

In four different games this season, Collins eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game, and he entered the game against New York leading Houston in receptions (59) and yards (991).

