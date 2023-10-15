Nico Collins makes plays on both sides of ball in Texans W over Saints

Stroud shared about cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso talking to the team on a weekly basis about what to look out for when a defender comes up with the ball.

"It's kind of crazy because he always shows clips of guys getting interceptions, not protecting the ball," Stroud said.

The rookie quarterback, who's now tossed nine touchdown passes to just the lone interception, also joked about his presence in forcing the defender into Collins' path.

"I think I made him cut and Nico came," Stroud said. "No, I'm playing; it was all Nico. Nico made a good play."

The Texans recouped, Stroud drove them down the field, and hit tight end Dalton Schultz six plays later for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Veteran safety Jimmie Ward, who was second on the team today with seven tackles, gave Collins an excellent grade for his safety skills on the forced fumble.

"I'm giving him an A-plus because he forced that fumble when we needed it," Ward said. "Playmaker."

Collins also managed to catch four balls for 80 yards, which brought his season totals to 29 receptions for 547 yards. The yardage mark is now a career high for Collins in a season. His first three catches all went for first downs, as he pulled in passes for pickups of 11, 24 and 28 yards. He also drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone that was worth 14 yards and gave Houston a 1st-and-Goal at the 1-yard line.

"We're rolling," Collins said. "But I feel like there are still details we can clean up. That's why we're just going to continue to grow and fix those small details."