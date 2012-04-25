 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
NIKE Texans Jerseys on Sale at Go Texan Store Thursday

Apr 25, 2012 at 08:00 AM

HOUSTON- New Houston Texans jerseys produced by Nike will go on sale at the Go Texan Store at Reliant Stadium on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m., the team announced today.  The Go Texan Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 - 5:30 p.m. CDT.

The Texans ran a contest on the team's official Twitter account, @HoustonTexans, in which one follower received a chance to skip the line and be the first to purchase a new Nike jersey at 9:45 a.m.  The team tweeted a message on Monday and asked fans to retweet the message to enter the contest.  The winning fan was selected

The Go Texan Store's initial stock includes jerseys featuring WR Andre Johnson, LB Brian Cushing, QB Matt Schaub and DE J.J. Watt in Deep Steel Blue.  Liberty White and Battle Red jerseys, along with additional player options including RB Arian Foster's No. 23 jersey, will be available soon.  The white and red jerseys are available for pre-order in the Houston Texans online shop.

The jerseys also will be available for sale Thursday evening at the Houston Texans Draft Party presented by Miller Lite at Reliant Stadium.  The Go Texan Store will have sales booths open behind sections 334 and 341 in the Verizon East Club throughout the Draft Party.

The retail price of the new Nike jerseys is $110, including sales tax.  Nike formally unveiled the new uniform designs for the Houston Texans and 31 other NFL teams at a launch event in Brooklyn, New York, earlier this month. The apparel and equipment manufacturer took over as the official provider of NFL Equipment on April 1.

In addition to the equipment contract, Nike will produce a wide range of apparel for NFL teams and their fans. New Era is now the officially licensed producer of on-field and draft-day hats for all 32 teams, and Brand 47 will produce premium team-branded hats and apparel as well.

New Texans merchandise from Nike, New Era and Brand 47 is already available in the Go Texan Store and at the Houston Texans Online Shop.

