Noah Brown explodes in 2nd half of Texans shootout win over Buccaneers

Nov 05, 2023 at 05:45 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

BrownSTB

Noah Brown is explosive.

The Texans receiver led the way in Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers with six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown at NRG Stadium.

His scoring grab came on Houston's first offensive play from scrimmage in the third quarter, when he took a crossing and raced up the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown. It was just the third time in NFL history an Ohio State Buckeye quarterback has thrown a scoring pass to an Ohio State Buckeye receiver. The duo celebrated together in a special way afterwards.

"Noah is a Buckeye, so we had to hit the O-h," Stroud said. 

Brown also added in receptions of 28, 31 and 14 yards later in the game. The 14-yarder came on the final possession, which ended with a C.J. Stroud-to-Tank Dell touchdown pass to seal the victory.

Brown caught three passes for 20 yards in the season opener at Baltimore, and missed the next four games with an injury. Before today's triumph, Brown caught a pass of at least 31 yards or more in each of the two previous games. Since he came back, Brown's tallied 11 receptions for 247 yards over the last three games.

"Noah has always been a guy since OTAs that we can rely on," Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Noah has always been consistent for us. He shows up every single day, and he's consistent, exactly where he's supposed to be, precise with his route running ability, and he's sure with the hands. Love what Noah brings. He brings consistency to our offense, and love what he's been doing for us."

Stroud, meanwhile, cited his offseason work over the summer with Brown, tight end Dalton Schultz and several other Texans receivers for setting up the foundation of what the offense was able to accomplish Sunday.

"I think that has to do a lot with the success we're having throwing the ball," Stroud said. "It's just that personal connection you have with somebody, just to know -- like honestly, it might sound funny, but you can know when somebody is going to break and when they're not, when they're going to do something and they're not."

Brown and the Texans will head to Cincinnati next week for a Sunday matchup with the Bengals.

Related Content

news

VanderBlog: Texans win epic game over Tampa Bay

"There are certain games I've called in the history of this team where the emotions run so high I'm not even sure what I said at certain points."
news

Tank Dell's "nasty" route part of 2-touchdown day

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell came up with a pair of second half scoring grabs in the Texans come-from-behind victory over the Buccaneers at NRG Stadium.
news

C.J. Stroud leads comeback drive, throws 5 TDs in historic win vs. Tampa Bay

In his Week 9 performance against Tampa Bay, C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and set a new NFL rookie record with 470 passing yards.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans take down Bucs in 39-37 victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game here with the top highlights and social reactions.
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Tampa Bay 39-37 in thrilling matchup

C.J. Stroud throws for 5 touchdowns as Texans execute epic late game-winning drive
news

Texans 2nd half touchdown tied for longest in NFL in 2023

A 75-yard C.J. Stroud touchdown pass to Noah Brown in the the third quarter pulled the Houston Texans closer to Tampa Bay. The Texans went on to win on a 4th quarter drive.
news

C.J. Stroud finds Nico Collins for 1st quarter touchdown vs. Bucs

The Houston Texans took a first quarter lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on Sunday when C.J. Stroud linked up with Nico Collins for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
news

Inactives: Six Texans are out for Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay

Dameon Pierce, Robert Woods, Sheldon Rankins and more top the Texans' Week 9 Inactives list against the Buccaneers. 
news

Know your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Week 9

John Harris introduces readers to this week's opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and breaks down the key players on their roster
news

By the Numbers: Texans to host Tampa Bay in Week 9 contest

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers  
news

Player Blog | LB Henry To'oTo'o visited Texas Children's Hospital

In celebration of Kids Day presented by Texas Children's on Sunday, Nov. 5, LB Henry To'oTo'o and the Texans Rookie Class visited the hospital to read spooky stories, play bingo, take photos and bring smiles to the patients and their families.
Advertising