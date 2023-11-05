Noah Brown explodes in 2nd half of Texans shootout win over Buccaneers

"Noah has always been a guy since OTAs that we can rely on," Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Noah has always been consistent for us. He shows up every single day, and he's consistent, exactly where he's supposed to be, precise with his route running ability, and he's sure with the hands. Love what Noah brings. He brings consistency to our offense, and love what he's been doing for us."

Stroud, meanwhile, cited his offseason work over the summer with Brown, tight end Dalton Schultz and several other Texans receivers for setting up the foundation of what the offense was able to accomplish Sunday.

"I think that has to do a lot with the success we're having throwing the ball," Stroud said. "It's just that personal connection you have with somebody, just to know -- like honestly, it might sound funny, but you can know when somebody is going to break and when they're not, when they're going to do something and they're not."