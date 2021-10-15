Notes and Quotes: QB updates, OL changes and tacos

The Houston Texans travel to Indianapolis for the first meeting between the two teams this season. With a 1-4 record, each team is still just one game out of first place in the division but looking to get back into the win column first. The last six meetings between the two teams have been decided by one score. The Texans' last win at Lucas Oil Stadium was Sept. 30, 2018, when Houston won 37-34 in overtime to snap an 0-3 start to the season.

Here are the top stories and quotes from the week:

Davis Mills will get his fourth start on Sunday at Indianapolis after a record-setting performance against the New England Patriots in Week 5.

Tyrod Taylor is not expected to come off the Injured Reserve list this week. Taylor, who has missed the requisite three games, can be designated for return at any time.

"We are taking it week by week right now," Head Coach David Culley said. "He's progressing very well, but he is not ready right now."

WR Nico Collins, who was placed on IR on the same day as Taylor, practiced for the first time this week.

"He looked good," Offensive Coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He's running, hasn't missed a beat. Looks like he's healing up and we will have to see what direction we go here at the end of the week."

Culley congratulated the Astros on winning the ALDS and even used some of Dusty Baker's words from his press conference in the Texans’ team meeting on Wednesday.

Laremy Tunsil underwent surgery on Thursday for a thumb injury he suffered against the Patriots. The Texans will be without their starting offensive tackles for the next few weeks.

"We are thinking right now it could be four weeks," Culley said. "Not really sure, but that's what we're thinking it could be."

Geron Christian Sr. will start in Tunsil's place and Charlie Heck will get his second start at right tackle with Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve.

Lovie Smith is preparing his defense to face Carson Wentz, who threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's overtime loss at Baltimore.

Jonathan Taylor had 169 yards from scrimmage (53 rushing, 116 receiving) plus a receiving touchdown in the loss.

"Jonathan Taylor, I'm very familiar with him from college," Defensive Coordinator Lovie Smith said. "It's not a surprise to me on him being one of the best running backs in the league for them, but as I mentioned, they play two extensively and a third. (Marlon) Mack's an excellent football player, too. Lot of options at the running back position. Good offensive line, and what sets up the running attack an awful lot is what they can do in the passing game. Of course, if (T.Y.) Hilton comes back this week, that'll add just a little bit more."

LB Kamu Grugier Hill says that playing in Lovie's defense is "a dream come true."

"I love it," Grugier-Hill said. "This is truthfully a dream come true. As a young player, I didn't know much about different systems and stuff because I was only in one system, right? Like now that I'm in my sixth year, I've been in three different systems, I get to see I really like this system. It fits me, it lets me be able to just be the player I know I can be."

Grugier-Hill also loves living in Houston and says the vibe reminds him of his home state of Hawaii. He's also a big fan of Torchy's Tacos.

"Honestly, it has the Hawaii personality," Grugier-Hill said of Houston. "The personality feels like back home a little bit."

The Texans defensive line continues to rotate through players each week for the starting lineup. Jordan Jenkins, inactive against Carolina and Buffalo, was in the lineup again against the Patriots. Smith said the decision to dress players for the game comes down to their week of practice and the best combination for the game.

"It's the same with everything else," Smith said. "We look for options. Jordan Jenkins is the one defensive lineman that we hadn't had an opportunity to see, and you can only dress so many defensive linemen. We start each process over each Monday after the game. See how a player practices that week, see what the best combination that brings us that we can go with, and that's what we've done this week. Can't wait to see the guys out at practice today."

The Texans will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday.