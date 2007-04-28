Okoye a smart move

For the third consecutive season the Texans have selected a defensive lineman in the first round. There's no denying that Houston has put a strong emphasis on the d-line. Will it pay off?

I don't know.

I do know that I watched Amobi Okoye at the Senior Bowl (You can read a feature on him here) and he stuck out like a sore thumb. I know that Texans defensive assistant Frank Bush and defensive line coach Jethro Franklin haven't stopped smiling since we picked Okoye and they know a lot more about defensive linemen than I do.

I know that the Texans will certainly have the best pass rush in franchise history in 2007 and I also know that Okoye has the character and work ethic to succeed at this level. I saw it first hand at the Senior Bowl and at the scouting combine.

Houston has other needs as the day progresses and it will certainly be interesting to see how the Texans address those as the weekend continues. I would be shocked not to see a wide receiver taken in the third or fourth round. Keep an eye out for Washington State wide receiver Jason Hill in the third round or maybe even Lane receiver Jacoby Jones in the fourth.