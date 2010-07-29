Open practice information for Texans Training Camp presented by Comcast

Texans Training Camp presented by Comcast begins tomorrow morning with an open practice at 8 a.m. There will be six open practices, and you can find all pertinent information here on HoustonTexans.com.

If you prefer to get all your information in one place, here's a one-stop shop reviewing the practice schedule, logistics, activities, etc.

OPEN PRACTICE SCHEDULE• Friday, July 30: 8-10 a.m.

• Saturday, July 31: 8-10 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

• Sunday, Aug. 1: 8-10 a.m.

• Monday, Aug. 2: 8-10 a.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 5: 7:15-9:15 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

• Saturday, Aug. 7: 8-10 a.m.

Note:Monday is Youth Football Day. The first 100 kids wearing a youth football jersey and/or youth cheerleader uniform will receive an exclusive autograph session after practice.

Rain-out policy:If any practice is cancelled due to rain, fans who had tickets for that practice can redeem them at any of the remaining open practices.

PARKINGFree in the Purple Lot (click here for map)

KEY TIMES

Morning practices:Parking lot opens at 5 a.m. Practice gates open/ping pong drawing begins at 7 a.m. Texans Cheerleader/Texans Ambassador/TORO autographs from 7-8:15 a.m.

Night practice:Parking lot opens at 3 p.m. Practice gates open/ping pong drawing begins at 6:15 p.m. Texans Cheerleader/Texans Ambassador/TORO autographs from 6:15-7:15 p.m.

TEXANS AUTOGRAPHS AND GIVEAWAYS (not guaranteed)

New autograph policy:Each fan will have the opportunity to select a ping pong ball from a prize drum, subject to availability. The ping pong ball will indicate the specific prize won. Prizes will include a wristband to enter the player autograph line (100 wristbands per practice) or various Texans merchandise. Autographs will take place after practice and will be limited to one item per person

ACTIVITIES

• TORO's Kids Club presented by Kroger Kids Zone/Fan Zone behind the bleachers

• 2010-11 Houston Texans Cheerleader Swimsuit Calendar autograph signings; Get your calendar signed by all the calendar girls

• Texans Ambassadors and TORO autographs

• Texans player autographs following practice, pending the team schedule

• Merchandise, food and beverage available to purchase, including the 2010 Texans Yearbook season preview magazine for $10

• Second-annual school supply drive; bring your school supplies to be donated at any practice