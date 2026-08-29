Opening Day Awaits | VanderBlog

Before the broadcast of the preseason finale at Carolina, I went searching for the last time the Texans went winless in the preseason. I needed to be ready in case it happened again.

It was 2003. Houston went 0-4. Not that those results predicted doom on opening day. The '03 team shocked the Dolphins in week one as Andre Johnson made his NFL debut in his hometown. This was back when it was nearly impossible to beat the Fins in Miami in September.

I'll take much more from this preseason than the record. Not even included in the game action is what got done in two joint practices with the Raiders and Panthers. The Texans dominated Carolina in an intense practice on Wednesday. This was a far better possible indicator of future performance than the three games played this month.