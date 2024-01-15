Opponent still not set, but Houston Texans will play Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT

The Texans still aren't sure of their next opponent, but the day and time for their Divisional Round playoff game is Saturday, January 20 at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Houston just got the news this evening, and they'll know their opponent following the outcome of tomorrow afternoon's Wild Card matchup between the Steelers and Bills in Buffalo.

If the Bills win, the Texans will play in Baltimore next Saturday.

If Pittsburgh is victorious, the Texans will face the Chiefs on Saturday in Kansas City.