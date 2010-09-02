Orlovsky pick-six puts Texans in 10-0 hole

Sep 02, 2010 at 02:40 PM

The Buccaneers took a 10-0 lead over the Texans with 9:12 left in the second quarter. Here's how it happened:

The drive: N/A

The score: Bucs safety Corey Lynch intercepted Texans quarterback Dan Orlovsky at the Tampa Bay nine-yard line and returned in 91 yards for a touchdown.

The set-up: Orlovsky was on fire before the pick-six. He had just thrown his first incompletion of the game one play earlier and was 8-of-9 passing for 85 yards. He had led the Texans 71 yards down the field on a methodical 10-play drive. Tight end James Casey had three catches for 25 yards, including when he picked up seven early in the drive by using a lightning-quick spin move to get past Bucs linebacker Lee Robinson. Running back Jeremiah Johnson had two carries for 17 yards, including a long of 14. He's finishing his runs well, consistently seeking out contact and falling forward.

The big play: Aside from the interception and subsequent return, it was a 25-yard pass over the middle from Orlovsky to rookie tight end Garrett Graham. That gave the Texans a first-and-10 from the Tampa 42-yard line.

