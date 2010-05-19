OTAs Day 3

Rookie Trindon Holliday catches a pass during drills on Wednesday.

Day 3 of OTAs is complete and you can check out some of the bigger storylines in this edition of Texans Daily. We're going to present the news of the day a little differently now, and we'll do it in Texans Daily, with key soundbytes from players and coaches.

After practice, the majority of the team headed back to the locker room, but some, including receivers Jacoby Jones, David Anderson, Glenn Martinez, André Davis and tight ends Owen Daniels and Joel Dreessen caught passes from the jugs machine. We chatted with Dreessen a bit, and he seems to be rehabbing from the shoulder surgery quite nicely.